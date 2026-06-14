How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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B Bulluck's avatar
B Bulluck
14h

Clarkson's Farm! One of the most entertaining shows EVER!!! With a serving of education on the side. Watch out USA. This is coming to us with so many farmers and ranchers being forced to sell out - to the CHINESE! Do the research!

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Harald Gormsson's avatar
Harald Gormsson
13h

“Two-Tier Kier Farmer-Harmer Starmer” if ever there was a nickname that should sink a politician forever, you just wrote it. To paraphrase George Orwell a bit: What sickens me about left-wing people, especially the intellectuals and politicians, is their utter ignorance of the way things actually work outside of government. Jobs do not grow magically on trees, tax collections are not revenue and more government is not better.

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