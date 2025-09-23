Apocalypto 2: Climate Change Carbon Reduction
Mel Gibson's "Apocalypto" as an allegory for UN/WEF/ESG climate hysteria
Comrades: The Climate Change Apocalypto is upon us - repent!
Apocalypto is a magnificent movie about the collapse of the Mayan civilization. It also serves as a warning for ours. Remember this storyline every time you see elites flying private jets to cult meetings about climate change and carbon reduction. They are spewing hot air about hot air this week at the UN General Assembly. Climate communism is the real danger.
***WARNING: Spoilers, graphic photos, and spicy takes to follow.
The movie opens with a poignant quote:
Jaguar Paw is a family man. He hunts a tapir with his friends and father Flint Sky to provide for his pregnant wife and son. They live in an idyllic, high-trust society and just want to be left alone in harmony with their forest. The entire tribe celebrates feasts together by the fire under the stars.
A village elder shares a cautionary tale about the consoomer:
“I saw a hole in the Man, deep like a hunger he will never fill. It is what makes him sad and what makes him want. He will go on taking and taking, until one day the World will say, 'I am no more and I have nothing left to give.’”
After encountering a terrified tribe passing through their lands, Flint Sky warns Jaguar Paw:
“Those people in the forest, what did you see on them? Fear. Deep rotting fear. They were infected by it. Did you see? Fear is a sickness. It will crawl into the soul of anyone who engages it. It has tainted your peace already. I did not raise you to see you live with fear. Strike it from your heart. Do not bring it into our village.”
Zero Wolf leads a pack of ferocious Mayan raiders on a de-growth mission. The ESG commissars must remove carbon. They attack the village, capturing its residents and killing any who resist. The sadistic Middle Eye slits Flint Sky’s throat in front of Jaguar Paw and takes pleasure in tormenting his prisoners.
The prisoners march past a diseased girl, who warns them of a prophecy that the world is ending.
The Mayans take their captives to a decaying city. Elites buy the women and children as slaves. The masses are in hysteria.
A high priest preaches that the carbon-reducing human sacrifices will please the gods:
“These are the days of our great lament. The land thirsts. A great plague infests our crops. The scourge of sickness afflicts us at whim… Mighty Kukulkan! Let us appease you with this sacrifice. To exalt you in your glory. To make our people prosper!”
Jaguar Paw is spared because the shamans interpret a solar eclipse as a sign that the gods are satiated. However, the high priest tells Zero Wolf to dispose of the survivors. What follows is one of the intense chases in movie history. Jaguar Paw delivers a defiant speech about family, sovereignty, and localism:
“I am Jaguar Paw, son of Flint Sky. My Father hunted this forest before me. My name is Jaguar Paw. I am a hunter. This is my forest. And my sons will hunt it with their sons after I am gone.”
At the end, Jaguar Paw and his tormentors encounter ships full of “climate refugees”. What could possibly go wrong when single military-aged men from a different culture arrive en masse?
Jaguar Paw decides to seek a new beginning in the forest, keeping his family away from the chaos he has encountered.
The more things change, the more they stay the same:
Mel Gibson’s Top 10 Movies:
The CLINTEL “No Climate Emergency” declaration is worth reading if you have time - 1,600 signatories including 2 Nobel laureates and counting.
History offers stark warnings. From the guillotine that silenced Robespierre in 1794 to the firing squad that ended Ceaușescu’s rule in 1989, utopias imposed from above have collapsed in violence. Hitler’s dream of empire through Lebensraum ended in national ruin. Mao’s Great Leap Forward and Cultural Revolution left famine, chaos, and millions of dead. The record is consistent: when elites attempt to recast society by force, the result is not renewal but destruction.
The Nash Equilibrium is not static. Globalist groups have captured institutions and driven policy in many fields. Yet every gain has sparked pushback. They hold sway in the short term, but they have squandered trust and now face opposition that crosses borders.
The balance is unstable. As elites press harder, resistance hardens. The field polarizes. Each new attempt at top-down control risks a larger backlash or a sudden shift in alignment.
If present trends hold, long-term success for the globalist project is doubtful. The future points not to a settled order, but to a rising contest with no clear victor.