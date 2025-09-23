How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
4h

History offers stark warnings. From the guillotine that silenced Robespierre in 1794 to the firing squad that ended Ceaușescu’s rule in 1989, utopias imposed from above have collapsed in violence. Hitler’s dream of empire through Lebensraum ended in national ruin. Mao’s Great Leap Forward and Cultural Revolution left famine, chaos, and millions of dead. The record is consistent: when elites attempt to recast society by force, the result is not renewal but destruction.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
5h

The Nash Equilibrium is not static. Globalist groups have captured institutions and driven policy in many fields. Yet every gain has sparked pushback. They hold sway in the short term, but they have squandered trust and now face opposition that crosses borders.

The balance is unstable. As elites press harder, resistance hardens. The field polarizes. Each new attempt at top-down control risks a larger backlash or a sudden shift in alignment.

If present trends hold, long-term success for the globalist project is doubtful. The future points not to a settled order, but to a rising contest with no clear victor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yuri Bezmenov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture