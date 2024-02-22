How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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StellaMaris's avatar
StellaMaris
Feb 22, 2024

It is hard to imagine a more stupid or more dangerous way of making decisions than by putting those decisions in the hands of people who pay no price for being wrong.

Thomas Sowell

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Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
Feb 22, 2024

Sounds like a great start for this new endeavor.

It is often hard for those of us 50 and over to understand what social media had done to people.

I use several platforms online but seldom cared what others thought when I was younger and certainly seldom worry about it now. Maybe I'm just an ornery Irish red-head and always have been? 😉

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