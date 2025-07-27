Comrades: Welcome to Late Night with Yuri - please clap!

Tonight, we pay tribute to the clowns of cringe clapter. After making millions spewing leftist propaganda, their reigns are coming to an end. No one outside of their demoralized NYC/LA studio audiences finds them funny. The only things they are resisting are telling real jokes and accepting their irrelevance. Time to send them off with a roast.

Let’s give a round of applause and a dozen boosters to the stunning and brave Stephen Colbert! Fascist censorship is when you get paid $15 million and your show loses $40 million on $100 million in annual costs. Your corporate bosses have plenty of other lucrative job opportunities for you, Stephen. You can run Pfizer’s marketing team. Or polish Kamala’s Converses. Or serve as Saint Fauci’s lab rat. Follow the science, trust the experts!

Hey John Stewart - right back at you, bud. Even your intersectionality shield background singers can’t stand you and want you to go f*** yourself. How appropriate that The Daily Show stands for TDS.

Great to see Jimmy Fallon here. The only time you were funny was when you broke character to laugh at someone who was actually funny. And the time when your audience cheered the decline of the white population that you all belong to. How’s your buddy Horatio? Are you guys still grooming 15-year-olds? Did you take them to the SNL hot tub?

Jimmy Kimmel Live is on life support. The Man Show was real comedy, but then you had to sell out and castrate yourself. Remember when you did blackface? It’s ok when you did it, but now you must scold wrongthink for your masters. You should try out for some dramatic roles, since you got so good at crying because orange man said hurty words. I would cry too if I dated Sarah Silverman for 7 years.

Seth Meyers and James Corden are here. Not that you’d know because no one can pick you generic talentless hacks out of a lineup. Thank you to John Oliver for reminding us every week why we fought the American Revolution and should never listen to obnoxious redcoats. Can we get this big-beaked Brit a one way ticket to Rotherham?

Trevor Noah claims he was born a crime. The real crime is how DEI promoted him and millions like you into jobs they could not do well. Imagine fleeing South Africa and advocating for America to adopt all the policies that destroyed it. At least you tried to push back against the vaccines. How much peer pressure and Big Pharma cash did it take for you to bend over?

Congrats to Conan O’Brien on being the funniest of this bunch, but for him that’s like winning a basketball game against midgets. You should have burned the ships after Jay Leno and NBC shafted you, Coco! Hope you fulfill your dream of moving to vibrant Haiti.

SNL died at this exact moment:

To the late night audience: Where can you go now to consoom your NPC snark? Have no fear. Trump Derangement Substack is thriving and many of the clapter clan will soon join their ranks: