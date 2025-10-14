Comrades: Conde Nast is the agitprop slop factory for the limousine liberal longhouse literati.

Founded in 1909, its flagship publications include Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, and Vogue. Combined with other hundreds of other franchises like GQ, Glamour, and Wired, the global conglomerate claims 70 million print and 400 million digital subscribers. Vogue editor-in-chief and elite empress Anna Wintour serves as Artistic Director and Global Chief Content Officer. The Devil Wears Prada was based on her cruelty and snobbery. She and her abused minions are always dressed like extras in the Capitol of The Hunger Games.

The core customer of Conde Nast is the AWFL PMC: Affluent White Female Liberal Professional Managerial Class. Their glossy magazines stroke the erogenous zones of vapid consoomerism, inane gossip, and solipsism. Articles promoting luxury beliefs are intermingled with ads promoting luxury goods. Vote blue, buy Gucci! Any heterodox reporting or quality writing is long gone. The perfect Conde Nast Resistance(TM) cover girl: AOC wearing a TAX THE RICH gown to Wintour’s exclusive Met Gala. She was fined $3,000 in ethics violations for failing to disclose that she was comped a $35,000 ticket.

Conde Nast is normalizing socialism by making it look cool. If you consoom their goodthink, you are a hip commissar. Their recent covers would make Pravda blush.

Accurate representation of Conde Nast readers:

In 1959, media magnate Samuel Newhouse merged Conde Nast with his holding company Advance Publications. Like The New York Times, it remains under the ownership of a multigenerational oligarch family. The Newhouse family has built out the entire propaganda stack. In 1964, they donated the founding gift for the Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. The school churns out 500 hacks every year. Many of these bootlicking striver “journalists” work at Conde Nast and other establishment hives to defend the good billionaires.

Predictably, all Newhouse institutions continue to push DEI. “Condé Nast is an inherently multicultural company that fosters inclusivity by ensuring people of all backgrounds, perspectives and experiences are represented in our workplace, in the content we create and throughout our global business.”

In 2006, Conde Nast acquired Reddit to expand its digital presence and maintains a 30% ownership after a 2013 spin-out. Reddit is a hub of leftist domestic terror and censorship. While it clamps down on conservatives, it permits celebrations of Charlie Kirk’s assassination and calls for violence against Trump/ICE. Reddit’s founder Alexis Ohanian virtue signaled that his mother was an illegal. He is married to the wealthy athlete Serena Williams, who shrieked racism about cotton plants adorning her luxury hotel. They are Reddit brain in human form. Reddit is now the top source for AI LLMs - what could possibly go wrong?

The best way to subvert subversion is to starve the human centipede of slop. End the mimetic cycle. Steer young women away from all Conde Nast rags. Vote with your wallet. Stop giving money to people who hate you. Support higher quality arts and culture: