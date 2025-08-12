Comrades: The hour is getting late. Yet we are only in the second inning of the game. This is not the time for premature victory declarations or resting on laurels.

Everyone serving in this administration deserves respect and support. Many are making major sacrifices to make America greater than ever. Patriots are in control and a fair amount read this samizdat. Trump took a bullet to give us a once in a lifetime opportunity, so let’s use it wisely. Act like this could all disappear tomorrow, as it almost did in Butler Pennsylvania. The communist long march will continue unless more Rubicons are crossed. The best defense is a good offense. Failure is not an option.

Here are 5 priorities to focus on:

1) Reward allies, punish adversaries

Simple in concept, yet difficult in practice. The left is terrible at most things but excels at this, which is why they have a 50-year head start on building patronage networks for their commissars. DOGE has established a strong beachhead cleaning up the demoralized alphabet soup at USAID, NPR, etc. Now it’s time to salt the earth. Never trust the communists. The penalties levied against universities thus far are not enough for real change. In September, millions of commissars embedded in our nation’s educational institutions will continue to groom red guards. Large swaths of our cities remain lawless anarcho-tyranny no-go zones. We must continue to scale up our own institutions to win the hearts and minds of future generations - more on that in #5.

2) Beat the left at its own game

Democrats have already gerrymandered blue states to the maximum. They have further boosted their house seats by including illegals in the last census. Use their own dirty tricks against them to maintain the majority in the midterms. Red states should set California, Massachusetts, and Illinois as benchmarks for redistricting. The screeching will reveal the hypocrisy. Texas Democrats have fled to Illinois, an absurdly gerrymandered state under the control of billionaire governor JB Pritzker. Conduct an America 250 mid-decade census excluding illegals to further reallocate seats from blue to red states. Clean up the voter roles and “election fortification” schemes. Play for keeps because the communists always do. Any hesitation here will result in President AOC, Speaker Jeffries, and dozens of Mayor Zohrans.

3) Mass deportation and net zero immigration

The most important tactical point. Democrats pushed all in on mass importation of new voters. Biden alone let in 10 million illegals and there are at least that many more lingering from previous administrations. Every measure of quality of life improves with each deportation: Crime, drugs, healthcare, education, traffic, deficits, etc. Legal immigration is the next stage. End H-1Bs until skilled American workers are fully employed. Hike taxes on remittances. Restrict foreign students, which will hamper the universities dependent on tuition for diploma mills. Fine employers who continue to undercut citizens’ wages by favoring cheaper foreigners. In an age of AI, robotics, and automation, we need net zero immigration.

4) Deliver justice while minimizing own goals and histrionic infighting

Trust the plan, but stay vigilant. Ignore the panicans. MAGA is a big coalition with broad range of opinions. Avoid purity tests that push people away. Be suspicious of those who stoke conflict with friendly fire instead of focusing on the commies and winning the 80/20 issues. The little joy the left still has comes from watching unnecessary food fights. Present a united front to go after the many real threats: CCP, woke jihad, deep state, NGOs, red guards in black robes, cartels, mass migration, etc. Individual investigations and court cases will take time to settle. Pray that the right amount of justice is delivered to the right criminals, even if it doesn’t go exactly the way we want. Save the chimp outs for when it really matters to avoid mimicking the perpetual infantile tantrums of the left.

5) Win the culture with investment and attitude shifts

Make the vibe shift permanent. Politics is downstream of culture, but culture is downstream of economics. The administration can only do so much in this sphere. This is the front where we are most outgunned and the least amount of action has been taken. Now is the time to back and build new initiatives in art and culture. One jeans commercial is a W, but not a championship ring. Make America Beautiful Again. Win the kinetic war to avoid the kinetic war. Invest here now because if you don’t, the communists will eventually seize your assets and you will have to spend far more fleeing or hiring security. Above all, we need an attitude adjustment. Stop seeking approval from people who hate you.

You can just do things. Play the long game. You win by winning. Fight, fight fight! Inject Milei into your veins:

"All collectivists… they are shit! If you think differently from them, they kill you. You can't give shit leftists an inch! If you give them an inch they will use it to destroy you. You can’t negotiate with leftists. You don’t negotiate with trash because they will end you! And since we are so much better than them, we are defeating them in the cultural battle. We're not only economically superior, we’re morally superior, we’re aesthetically superior, we’re better at everything than them. And it triggers them! And since they can’t beat our arguments and ideas peacefully, they use the oppressive apparatus of the state to try to destroy us with taxpayer money to influence public opinion and destroy us. And yet they are still losing. You understand? They’re LOSING! They’re desperate, shit leftists are losing the cultural war.” - Javier Milei

“Innovation involves anticipation. It is having a broad base of knowledge on your subject and an ability to see where the end game is headed. Use all your knowledge to get their first. Set the trend and make the competition counter you.” - Bill Walsh

“Make the enemy live up to their own book of rules… Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon… A good tactic is one your people enjoy.” - Saul Alinsky

“Immortality! Take it! It’s yours!”