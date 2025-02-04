Comrades: COVID was a bitter black pill that turned into a white pill.

Five years ago, the world changed forever. COVID was declared a pandemic that required unprecedented emergency powers to stop. The cure was far worse than the disease. Children were forced into harmful masks, injections, and school closures. The elderly were forced to die alone without the embrace of their loved ones. Many lost their jobs and livelihoods. All for a disease with a 99.9%+ recovery rate in healthy people. The fearmongering propaganda was unrelenting: 15 days to slow the spread! Flatten the curve! Stay at home, save lives! Mask up! Get boosted! Follow the science! Trust the experts!

Meanwhile, leftists rampaged all summer with no repercussions. A senile president was installed after campaigning from his basement. On his way out he pardoned Dr. Fauci, who had engineered all of the destruction. During the depths of the “winter of death and disease”, we could be forgiven for blackpilling. Sinister forces had seized total control. The WHO, CDC, FDA, NIH, WEF, BLM, DNC, CCP, and Big Pharma were marching in lock step to trample over our god-given rights.

The human spirit eventually prevailed. We learned hard lessons about mass formation psychosis. What didn’t kill us made us stronger. We were jolted back into vigilance to protect liberties and freedoms. Yet we will never forget what COVID revealed about family, friends, employers, and governments.

Here are the most significant white pills we gained on this journey:

The biggest COVID white pill is the importance of family and God. When everything shut down and the world seemed be falling apart, we found strength in our homes and in prayer. Pharisees shut down churches, but we forged direct connections with the spiritual world. We spent quality time together that would never have occurred. What really matters in life became crystal clear.

COVID also revealed who our real friends are. The stress test exposed who would hide us under the floor boards and who would call the Gestapo because we did not comply. We built new communities of people we trust and respect. Together, we strengthened our own characters and resolve. And we had fun to get through bleak periods.

Remote work forever altered our relationships with employers. We adapted on our own terms to improve productivity and work-life balance. Our most valuable resource, time, was saved from soul-crushing commutes and showing face. Many side hustles grew, like this samizdat. We saw what was deemed essential and what was not. Most importantly, we learned the importance of values-aligned managers and employers who made decisions on whether they respected your bodily autonomy.

Over time, the COVID madness awakened a populist wave. The tyrannical left took its mask off and overplayed its hand. Now it is in full retreat. Trump’s 2024 win would not have been possible without the dark days of COVID overreach. Free speech has been restored. State-enforced and self censorship are fading. We are making America healthy again with renewed focus, vigor, and leadership.

The final step is forgiveness, but with conditions. Any institution or individual that succumbed to the COVID hysteria must issue an apology to acknowledge their mistakes. Otherwise they can never be fully relied upon. Silence indicates either ignorance or cowardice. I hope that the world will fully heal spiritually and physically to reach a place even better than pre-COVID times.

What was your biggest COVID white pill?

Thank you for your kind words and suggestions. After a week of COVID sluggishness, I am back at full strength. Can’t stop won’t stop!

Shanghai cig man is a legend: https://x.com/manyapan/status/1509977263277813762