How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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Frederick Alexander's avatar
Frederick Alexander
6h

This is a really good reminder of what a deeply strange chapter this was in recent history, one that will look more eerie the further we get from it. I suppose that’s always the case for mass delusions. What made this one unique was that so much of it was consumed as content, obsessively, from our locked-down abodes – from dancing nurses to sermonising news anchors, the relentless newsfeed and confusion held us spellbound.

The main discovery for me – not sure if it’s a white pill – was seeing the fault line emerge between people who valued freedom and personal responsibility and those who demanded authoritarianism in service of their own safety. I knew human psychology could be divided in various ways – left and right, introvert and extrovert – but this divide was new to me and remains something that lingers over every new relationship: is this the sort of person who believes everything the media tells them, who demands restrictions and compliance, or someone who instinctively resists it? Once you’ve seen that, it’s very hard to unsee.

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MMP's avatar
MMP
6h

Watching people I’ve known for decades become paralyzed by fear and then act completely illogically. That was very disconcerting. The most positive thing to come out of Covid was exposure of the incredibly deep roots of CRT in schools nationwide. A definite wake up call for parents.

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