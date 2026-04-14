How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

Here’s the uncomfortable truth: taxation only works when people believe they’re getting something in return. When that connection breaks—when services decline, waste grows, and accountability disappears—resentment fills the gap. It’s not about refusing to contribute; it’s about questioning whether the system is honoring its side of the deal. People work hard, build, save, and expect some level of fairness and competence in return. When they don’t see it, they start to feel less like citizens and more like revenue streams. That’s a dangerous shift. Because once trust in the system erodes, compliance eventually follows it.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Richard's avatar
Richard
1h

We don't so much have a tax problem as an expenditure problem. We also have a stupidity problem. People rejoice when they get a refund check. Which means that they gave the Federales an interest free loan. Withholding needs to be abolished. People should have to actually make a payment for their taxes. Since we have an automatic 6 month extension, we should make official tax day October 15. Conveniently this is a few weeks before election day.

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yuri Bezmenov · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture