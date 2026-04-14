Dear American Tax Cattle,

Congratulations! You are now an American taxpayer. For the rest of your life, you will pay ~30% of your income to the federal government and ~10% more to state and local governments.

That means in your 8-hour workday, everything you do before lunch goes to the government. In your 5-day work week, Monday and Tuesday goes to the government. For a year of your labor, January, February, March, April, and May goes to the government.

If you somehow save enough money, you can buy a house. For the right to live your home, you must pay the government 1-3% of its value every year. Like all other taxes, if you don’t pay them you will be arrested at gunpoint and thrown in jail. Think of it like a mandatory Netflix subscription that is enforced with a monopoly on violence.

When you buy groceries or eat at a restaurant, you give the government another ~5% in sales taxes. When you sell your home or stocks, the government grabs 20% of the upside in capital gains taxes. And when you die in certain states, the government steals another percentage of all your earthly possessions with estate taxes.

California’s communists are now pushing for a wealth tax. They want to seize a percentage of everything you own while you’re alive. America’s founding fathers fought a revolution against the British for a fraction of our current tax burden.

What are you getting in return for all these taxes you are paying? Close to nothing. You are just sheep to be sheared.

The federal government is $40 trillion in debt. Every year, it is adding $2 trillion per year in deficits. $1 trillion is spent annually on servicing the interest payments on this ballooning debt.

Money printer go brrr further impoverishes you with inflation. Since COVID, we all got ~20% poorer. Congress controls the purse strings, but they barely show up and are mainly focused on fundraising or being social media influencers. Not only did the government spend every cent they taxed you, they have saddled your kids and grandkids with the bill too.

The people who receive benefits from your tax dollars are not grateful. Instead, they hate you. And they will keep voting to take more from you. The Democrats will import even more dependents so that they get more voters in exchange for free stuff in the name of equity. History is littered with 100 million bodies to show what happens when Communists take over. Their social contract is death and misery for all productive people.

Your tax dollars fund massive healthcare entitlements. But not for you. You have to pay expensive premiums with high deductibles. Meanwhile, illegals get it for free. Medicare and Medicaid fraud are rampant, especially in blue states that use thees programs as bribes for votes. We spend more on healthcare per capita than any other country, but outcomes keep declining.

Your tax dollars fund public education. But not for your kids. If you want them in an environment where students can read at grade level and don’t get groomed or indoctrinated, you have to pay extra for private or homeschooling. Illegals get it for free. We pay for Somalian learing centers from Minneapolis to Mogadishu. Teachers’ unions hoover up cash, but none of it improves test scores or career readiness. Universities are feeding at your trough as well, serving as sinecure cash machines for commissars while jacking up tuition to saddle your kids with student debt.

Your tax dollars fund the justice system. Our brave police, firefighters, and corrections officers put themselves at risk to keep us safe and maintain our civilization. However, armies of taxpayer funded red guard NGOs, prosecutors, public defenders, and judges subvert their hard work. They use your money to keep criminals and vagrants on the streets. That is why many of your public spaces are now dangerous and unpleasant.

Last but not least, your tax dollars fund wars. Like law enforcement, our unrivaled military is full of great patriots. They keep the US dollar and its economic system afloat. Pray that we avoid further bloodshed with endless wars and color revolutions. How many more men and women are willing to volunteer to give their lives defending our global empire? Freedom isn’t free, but it shouldn’t cost this much.

What are you going to do about this sad state of affairs, taxpayer? First and foremost, do what you can to save, invest, and build for your family. Make sure that you are not taxed without representation. Rally your fellow citizens to reform the system. Eventually, you will have to starve the beast. To call for the abolition of taxes is the moderate position. The current taxation system is the extreme position.

Osho and Sam Adams tried to warn us:

“If our Trade be taxed, why not our Lands, or Produce in short, everything we possess? They tax us without having legal representation.” - Samuel Adams