How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
6h

I prefer AWFUL (Affluent White Female Urban Liberal)

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Meifumado
7h

Brilliant dictionary Yuri! I get so many great memes from your articles

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