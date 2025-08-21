Comrades: The DMV is a showcase of government failure. Last week, I lost 3 hours of my life renewing my driver’s license. Here is a 3-minute stream of consciousness of this wonderful experience.

DMVs in my state no longer accept walk-ins. I am forced to book an appointment on a janky website months in advance. Perhaps this will result in a more efficient process. Dare I dream of shorter wait times? My hopes are dashed the moment I walk through the door.

The receptionist is absorbed on her phone. Her thumbs are flying furiously as she expends more effort on a text message than she ever has on her job. I glance at the security guard standing next to her. He looks ashamed. Over a few seconds of eye contact, we acknowledge that the reason why he is posted here is to deter the rage directed towards the DMV employees. He is the only man working in the building.

The receptionist finally acknowledges my presence. She asks for my name and appointment time. It takes her another minute to flip through a stack of papers to find it on the list. She hands me a few forms to fill out. When I am done, I have to get back in line so she can give me a ticket. Half an hour is gone, but the pain is just beginning.

The next line is a kafkaesque bottleneck. Only one clerk is checking ID paperwork to ensure eligibility to receive a license. I watch in horror as she jabbers back and forth for 5 minutes with one man. They are clearly not understanding each other’s accents, resorting to hand gestures and scowls. He storms out, defeated by a combination of bureaucracy and his own illiteracy. A few people look up from their phones. Then they return to their comatose frustration, hoping that they will avoid his fate. One down, 40 more to go.

The guy waiting in line in front of me starts making small talk. He is from Afghanistan. The process for getting a driver’s license there is much easier, he explains. You drive around with a guy and if he thinks you are good enough, he will issue you a paper license. Nice and simple. Too much computer here. I smile politely, trying in vain to turn this dark farce into a comedy. Why is he in our country? How is our DMV worse than Taliban?

I notice the corporate mission statement posters and nearly burst out laughing. They must be taunting us. After I take the photos, I see another sign that says pictures not allowed. We peasants cannot expose the utter incompetence of the government. “Efficient, innovative, and responsive… Respect. Creativity. Accountability.” I wonder if the Soviets read slogans like these while waiting in breadlines.

Then a miracle happens. Someone must have noticed the bottleneck. Several clerks shift over to check identification papers. The line inches forward. After another 30 minutes, I reach what I think is the promised land. The commissar says my papers are in order. But no, there is yet another line. I must wait for my ticket number to be posted on the board and announced in English, followed by Spanish. More people here speak the latter than the former. We need way more deportations and remigration.

How people in this line are turning our roads into death traps?

Chairs offer a brief respite from the deli line of demoralization. When my number is called, I feel as though I’ve won a retirement home bingo game. The lucky streak continues. I am assigned to booth #9, which is staffed by a DMV trainee. She seems overwhelmed. The manager is painstakingly walking her through each step as they discuss their weekend plans. Time and customer service mean nothing here. I realize that this facility cost tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to build and the employees currently on shift will receive tens of millions of dollars of pensions. Must be nice.

“Step back and look at the camera. All the way back. Don’t forget to smile!”

She relishes inflicting the final humiliation. Can’t wait to see the mean mug on my new license photo, if it ever arrives in the mail. When prompted to become an organ donor, I check no. Thanks, New York Times. When prompted to register to vote, I shudder at how much fraud this enables for millions of illegals.

“The fee today is $45, sir. Would you like to pay cash or credit?”

It’s like getting raped and then paying the rapist for the pleasure. Most of the people who were subjected to this torture vote for more government control over their lives. NYC will have DMV-style grocery stores soon under the Zohrantifada.

Feel free to add your DMV horror stories in the comments.

