Comrades: The DODO (Demographically Obsolete Democrat Oaf) is going extinct.

For half a century, DODOs ruled America. They had no natural predators. The real dodos succumbed to invasive species brought by sailors to Mauritius. In contrast, DODOs engineered their own extinction by opening the border for decades. Both RINOs and DODOs squawked racism when MAGA warned them that the demographic change they suicidally embraced would lead to their demise. Then the DSA arrived in force.

DODOs rigged the 2016, 2020, and 2024 DNC primaries for their establishment candidates to cling to power. Since then, they have cratered to record low approval ratings. They are getting eaten alive in the bed that they made. Out of desperation they are dying on the hills of open borders, defund the police, and men in girls’ locker rooms. They can’t even tell Virginia AG candidate Jay Jones to drop out for wanting Republicans’ kids to die or Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner for his literal Nazi tattoos. The DSA Zohrantifada’s conquest of NYC is an extinction level event because the voters the DODOs imported are now rejecting them for anti-American intersectional socialism.

The DODO Cuomos embodied the American dream and the globalist nightmare. Mario Cuomo was born in NYC in 1932 and served as Governor of New York from 1983 to 1994. His son Andrew was born in 1957 and served as Governor of New York from 2011 to 2021, marrying a Kennedy to ascend to the throne of a new Camelot. During their reigns, Italians and native-born Americans faded to irrelevant minority mascots in the city they ran for generations. The Cuomo dynasty set up its own fall to the Zohrantifada woke jihad only 24 years after 9/11. 20% of New Yorkers can’t speak English and 40% were not born in America. Demographics is dodo destiny.

Current NYC Mayor Eric Adams grew more vocal about voter replacement because the Biden regime persecuted him for criticizing their open borders. They forced him to house hundreds of thousands of “asylum seekers”, many of whom are gang members that are still on their crime sprees. As in many cities, the Black voting bloc has weakened due to the massive numbers of “newcomers”. If he spoke up sooner, he could well be cruising to reelection and no one would have heard of some Ugandan nepo baby. Billionaire DODO donor Bill Ackman is crashing out with cognitive dissonance because he funded the left-wing NGOs that subverted his city for decades. Now he must face the consequences by paying more taxes or fleeing to Florida.

DODO New York Governor Kathy Hochul has endorsed the Zohrantifada, but he has not endorsed her back for her race in 2026. She has bowed to the woke jihad, yet it will still devour her even if she cosplays with a hijab. The Squad launched in 2018 when AOC won a primary with less than 20,000 votes. She unseated a 20-year incumbent DODO named Joe Crowley. He voted to surrender his Queens district from working class Irish Americans like him to the worst transplants of the country and the world.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are performing a delicate DODO dance to keep their political futures alive in New York. Since their entire existence is orange man bad, they must ally with the socialists. But if they do not fully submit to the red guard struggle sessions, the DSA will primary them. This is a hostage situation. AOC is already gunning for Chucky’s seat. As he once warned Justice Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price!

The Clintons are the first family of DODOs. Bill sold out the American worker to globalization as President. Hillary invaded the world and invited the world as a Senator and Secretary of State. She is forever bitter about losing her coronation to Obama in 2008 and Trump in 2016. Bill and Barack would both be smeared as far right because they were against illegal immigration and carried out more deportations than Trump. Hillary’s body woman Huma recently married DODO donor George Soros’ son Alex, who funds the Zohrantifada. I’m with her! No kings! Tax the rich! (Just not our sponsors).

DODO Joe deployed DEI intersectionality shields to deflect any criticisms of his administration. The cynical move backfired because they used him and his autopen as a vessel to take power. In return for Jim Clyburn’s critical South Carolina primary endorsement, he promised to pick a black woman as his VP. Kamala turned out to be a disaster and has betrayed him every step of the way. He also nominated Katanji to the Supreme Court for her race and gender, even though she can’t define what a woman is.

The DODO four families ruled California for a century: Newsom, Pelosi, Brown, and Getty. During that period, they turned a beautiful state into a third world sanctuary favela. Newsom will go down in history as the last straight white male Governor of California. If he somehow fails up to the Oval Office and passes mass amnesty, he will be the last white male President and destroy the country. After 40 years of insider trading in Congress, Pelosi is facing two socialist challengers in the primaries: DSA commissar Saikat Chakrabarti and LGBTQ groomer Scott Weiner.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is a young DODO learning a harsh lesson. Minnesota imported 100,000 Somalis, who have turned his city into Mogadishu. They would rather vote for one of their own, Omar Fateh, than a dhimmi court eunuch who panders to them. Fateh won the DFL endorsement over Frey after a fortified election. Governor Tim Walz will be the next DODO to fall as Ilhan Omars take over the state.

Tony Blair are Boris Johnson are the DODOs of the UK. When Blair became Prime Minister in 1997, he vowed to rub his opponents’ noses in diversity out of spite. Boris betrayed Brexit by opening the floodgates to record numbers of non-EU migrants. Grooming gangs have raped thousands of British girls thanks to the suicidal embrace of cultural enrichment. Today Brits are a shrinking minority London, which is ruled by Sadiq Khan and full of sharia no-go zones. Labour and Conservatives are going the way of the dodo. Reform is the only way to save the UK.

Islam is right about women and LGBTQ+:

If the DODOs have any self-preservation instincts left, they would try to take back control of their party or defect to MAGA. Yet most remain stubborn donkeys. The remaining DODO leaders are rich nepo babies who are insulated from their disastrous policies: IL Gov JB Pritzker, NJ Gov Phil Murphy, CT Sen Chris Murphy, CT Gov Ned Lamont, NY Rep Dan Goldman, CA Sen Adam Schiff, SF Mayor Daniel Lurie, PA Sen John Fetterman, CO Sen Michael Bennet, KY Gov Andy Beshear, Pete Buttgeig, and the White Dudes for Harris cringe club.

The rank and file remain stuck with their heads in the sand of denial phase. Are they too demoralized to reason with? Can the woke revolution be stopped and reversed?

REMINDER for the ~500 Virginians and ~400 New Jerseyans who read this samizdat - VOTE!