Call Us Daddies #6: Dudley Newright

Comrades: The New Right is full of dedicated dads. Dudley writes the New Right Poast, our finest weekly digest. He is a fellow father with a mischievous sense of humor. Earlier this year, he had the same idea to start a dad podcast so I’m glad he’s finally on to chat about this side of his life. Be a rebel. Start a family.

In our conversation, we discuss:

The power of the dad pill as the red pill manosphere comes of age

Andrew Schulz’s LIFE shows the highs and lows of fertility journeys

Nature: to what degree disagreeable traits are inherited and Sydney Sweeney’s jeans

Nurture: FAFO parenting, no panicans

Pro tips on managing device usage for us and our kids

Finding quality children’s content in a sea of slop

Implications of generation of dads who don’t want to raise their families in places that they grew up

Best ways to make new dad friends - based, normie, or otherwise

The long term white pill version for marriages to prosper

The Reddit Commandments as bad advice

Dudley won 2024 Banger of the Year for Millennial Snot and is in contention this year with his recent post on Reddit: