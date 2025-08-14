How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov
Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
Call Us Daddies #6: Dudley Newright
0:00
-1:00:18

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Call Us Daddies #6: Dudley Newright

Bantering with the New Right Poast's godfather about nature vs nurture (jeans vs FAFO parenting) and the white pill of building up your family (60 min)
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Dudley Newright's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
and
Dudley Newright
Aug 14, 2025
∙ Paid
1
3
Share

Comrades: The New Right is full of dedicated dads. Dudley writes the New Right Poast, our finest weekly digest. He is a fellow father with a mischievous sense of humor. Earlier this year, he had the same idea to start a dad podcast so I’m glad he’s finally on to chat about this side of his life. Be a rebel. Start a family.

In our conversation, we discuss:

  • The power of the dad pill as the red pill manosphere comes of age

  • Andrew Schulz’s LIFE shows the highs and lows of fertility journeys

  • Nature: to what degree disagreeable traits are inherited and Sydney Sweeney’s jeans

  • Nurture: FAFO parenting, no panicans

  • Pro tips on managing device usage for us and our kids

  • Finding quality children’s content in a sea of slop

  • Implications of generation of dads who don’t want to raise their families in places that they grew up

  • Best ways to make new dad friends - based, normie, or otherwise

  • The long term white pill version for marriages to prosper

  • The Reddit Commandments as bad advice

Dudley won 2024 Banger of the Year for Millennial Snot and is in contention this year with his recent post on Reddit:

How To Win 2024 Banger of the Year - PODCAST with Dudley Newright (51 min)

Yuri Bezmenov and Dudley Newright
·
November 17, 2024
How To Win 2024 Banger of the Year - PODCAST with Dudley Newright (51 min)

Comrades: Millennial snot is so over - yas kween!

Read full story
New Right Poast
The Four Commandments of Reddit
I attended a wedding a few years back. The vows were spoken in Klingon. A heavy metal band performed the wedding march. Taco trucks catered. I’ve also attended a Harry Potter wedding. Potter cocktails, Potter table decor, Potter photobooth. Dumbledore quote in the program. Apparently, Potter weddings are happening…
Read more
a month ago · 1146 likes · 343 comments · Dudley Newright

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Yuri Bezmenov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture