Comrades: We went from the end of history to making history every day.

As you may have noticed, I am a huge geography and history nerd. I grew up studying maps and old books about battlefields. Carmen Sandiego was my favorite game show. Last week, I passed down my childhood globe to Baby Yulia. She already knows all 50 states and emphasizes that it’s called the Gulf of America.

Let’s take a closer look at this globe to marvel at the moment in history it captured.

The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics still existed as a massive entity. However, the Berlin Wall had fallen. Germany is unified and independent along with Poland, Romania, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. Czechoslovakia and Yugoslavia have yet to break apart. The USSR still included Ukraine, Belorussia, and Moldova in Eastern Europe; Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan in the Caucasus; and Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan in Central Asia. The continent label EUROPE stretches to the Urals and ASIA starts at the Caspian Sea.

Francis Fukuyama published “The End of History and the Last Man” in 1992, the year after this globe was made. His arrogant thesis: “This is not just the passing of a particular period of post-war history, but the end of history as such: That is, the end-point of mankind's ideological evolution and the universalization of Western liberal democracy as the final form of human government.” To him, the end of history meant an impossible juxtaposition. It was simultaneously the end of borders and the end of borders changing. Free trade and mass migration meant that lines on a map no longer mattered, so they would never be redrawn. The liberal democratic American empire could enforce these ideals indefinitely as the world’s unipolar policeman.

All you have to do is look at Google Maps in 2025 to see how wrong Fukuyama was. In the past 30 years, the whole map has changed. Czechoslovakia peacefully split into the Czech Republic and Slovakia in 1993. Yugoslavia balkanized into Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Slovenia in 1994 after many conflicts. The -stans have been relatively stable since gaining independence in 1992, but are ruled with iron fists and heavy Russian influence. The Ukraine War, sparked by a US backed color revolution, has turned into the bloodiest war in Europe since World War II. Under Sleepy Joe’s watch, Azerbaijan conducted ethnic cleansing of Armenians even after he became the first to recognize the Armenian Genocide from a century ago.

The uniparty’s forceful spreading of “democracy” destroyed many countries including Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, and Syria while hollowing out its own country. We are $36 trillion in debt and can no longer afford to spill blood or treasure abroad. The multipolar great power game is back. America is battling China in a new cold war. Western liberal democracy was not the final form of human government. As more time goes by, it may turn out to have been a fleeting fashion.

What will the world look like when Baby Yulia passes down my globe to her children and grandchildren? Some ask why. We ask why not? Why not redraw the maps with manifest destiny? Mars and the stars are within reach. I hope Replogle Globes will continue manufacturing these beautiful artifacts in America, as they have since 1930.

Time to update the Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America:

Coincidentally, Mrs. B had a Replogle Globe that is only a year or two older than mine. Notice all the new countries?

The Donroe Doctrine has arrived - go north young man:

What’s old is new again:

The wildest potential electoral map:

Finally, congrats to reader Jimmy for winning a comped upgrade for being the first to correctly answer that the globe is from 1991!