ESG and DEI have destroyed environmentalism. Every major “green” NGO has joined the carbon and anti-racism cults. Instead of addressing real threats to nature and ecosystems, they are fixated on emissions and identity. If Greta truly cared about the planet, she would scold her red guards to protest the five travesties highlighted today. Time for a new generation of environmentalists to lead the charge before it’s too late.

CCP fishing fleets

Armadas of Chinese fishing trawlers are devastating the world’s oceans. They are using illegal techniques to deplete fisheries and all surrounding marine life. Every corner of the globe’s international waters are under siege, which hurts local fishermen. The CCP is decimating fragile ecosystems with electronic shockwaves that act like underwater nuclear bombs. They must be stopped immediately.

River and ocean plastic pollution

90% of the ocean’s plastic pollution comes from 10 rivers. They flow through African and Asian countries that have cultures permissive of dumping and littering. The Great Pacific Garbage Patch has grown to over twice the size of Texas and dissolve into microplastics. The problem is spreading into countries that have accepted migrants from these areas. Due to DEI, they are not allowed to be criticized.

Strip mining with child labor

Unregulated mining for rare earths devastates large swaths of land. Water and food sources are contaminated. In Africa, child labor is often exploited. Many miners are killed or injured due to unsafe work conditions. All for Greta’s smartphone, electric cars, and wind/solar farms.

Wind turbines and solar panels

Save the whales. Protect the birds. Wind turbines are slaughtering wildlife, including many endangered species. Solar farms require massive acreage, so countless trees and vegetation have been cleared. These power sources are unreliable, expensive, and not renewable because they require massive amounts of carbon to manufacture, install, and dispose of. Many are assembled by CCP slave labor.

Mass migration

Everywhere humans go, they generate trash. Migrants leave piles of garbage behind on their journeys, often in natural areas. If you care about carbon, every migrant who moves from the third world to the first world triples their carbon emissions. We need to implement a net zero immigration policy. Our civilization and environment depends on it.

