How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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Harald Gormsson's avatar
Harald Gormsson
7h

“The most important thing you should remember about your vacation is that your media lies to you about everything.” So does most of ours, but then Marxists always lie.

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Richard's avatar
Richard
6h

Yeltsin in the supermarket was the moment when the Soviets lost the cold war or so Yeltsin said. Now the Euros need to go home and do what he did-pull down the whole rotten structure.

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