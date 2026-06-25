Dear European World Cup Fans,

I am glad you enjoyed your time in America. We loved hosting you. You are far better ambassadors for your countries than any of your diplomats and elected officials.

Whether you were a Scot drinking Boston dry, a German road tripping through the South, a Norwegian rowing in Times Square, or a Brit enjoying Texas barbecue, you experienced first hand what makes the United States special. Beer, soccer, and travel bring out the best in everyone. No doubt you will have many epic stories to tell your grandkids.

We would happily trade you for all the illegals and leftists here who hate our country. However, you have a vital mission to fulfill for your nations when you return. Transfer the energy and passion you have for your soccer teams towards defending your homelands.

The most important thing you should remember about your vacation is that your media lies to you about everything. For decades, they smeared America as poor and ignorant. Now you have seen for yourself that we are wealthy and welcoming. Tell all your friends and family about how much fun you had here. Dispel the lies - what else have you been misled about?

America is great because of its people and culture, rooted in the First and Second Amendments. We can say whatever we want and defend our right to say it. All of our freedoms flow from those cornerstones.

In contrast, your tree of liberty is wilting because you have ceded your sovereignty to unaccountable communist bureaucrats. They have mass imported third world migrants who take your tax benefits and go on crime sprees. All they know how to do is regulate and destroy, not build and invest.

That is why your quality of life has deteriorated relative to ours. You relaxed in our giant air conditioned stadiums, Walmarts, and Buc-ees. Meanwhile, your elderly are dying from the heatwave because air conditioning is banned even in hospitals due to ESG, Greta, and the climate cult.

Henry Nowak. Lola Daviet. Charlie Hebdo. Manchester, Bataclan, Brussels.

Hundreds of thousands of girls have been raped by Islamist grooming gangs. Remember the names of the victims, instead of a few immigrant players who may have scored important World Cup goals. They have no loyalty to you as they bow to Allah and wear their true loyalties on their shoes.

The French are too busy watching migrants kick a ball to care about migrants kicking a young man’s head until he dies - Louis of Narbonne.

WARNING: GRAPHIC

Americans are your allies. Your governments are your adversaries. We are all running out of time.

You have two years left to take your countries back. I hope you are able to do so democratically and peacefully. If the communists seize power in America in 2028, you are on your own. Any uprisings by Europeans will be put down with UN Pakistani “peacekeepers” assisting the invaders who are already inside your borders. Remigration is the moderate position. Start to resist or cease to exist.

Here is a new song you can sing as your domestic football leagues kick off in the fall - you are all in the Tartan Army of Rhodesia now:

O flower of Scotland

When will we see

Your like again

That fought and died for

Your wee bit hill and glen

And stood against him

Mohammed’s army

And sent them homeward

Tae think again

Those days are passed now

And in the past they must remain

But we can still rise now

And be the nation again

That stood against them

Ursula’s EU army

And sent them homeward

Tae think again

Why have European governments have banned Citizen Vigilante? How much more will they step up censorship as they lose control of the narrative? Will Argentina be the last refuge?

For more on American culture and the World Cup:

What is American Culture? Yuri Bezmenov · Mar 29 American culture is more visual than verbal. We recognize it at a visceral level when we see it. Yet it remains hard to describe. Culture represents the shared values of our nation and civilization. Pictures are worth a thousand words. As we approach our 250th birthday, I will attempt to define American culture with 20 iconic images and 500 words. Read full story