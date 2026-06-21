How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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The strongest line is the simplest: fatherhood is under siege. Of course it is. The family is the first church, first school, first nation, and first fortress. Break fathers, and you break children. Break children, and you break civilization. That is why men need the armor of God, not therapeutic slogans. A father must be gentle enough to kiss scraped knees and strong enough to stand against darkness. The passage is Ephesians 6:10-18, and it fits perfectly. Be strong in the Lord. Raise children in truth. Love your wife. Protect the home. That is victory.

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