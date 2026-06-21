Heavenly Father,

Thank you for the gift of fatherhood.

Becoming a dad is the best thing that has ever happened to me. My cup runneth over with love for and from my children. They are the ultimate blessings from you.

These angels always remind me of what is most important. Every day, their smiles, hugs, and kisses give me profound joy. I am so lucky to spend my years with them and their goddess mother. Without hesitation, I would lay down my life for them.

Lord, grant me the strength to be the greatest father and husband I can be. Through the sleepless nights, the endless chores, the testing of patience. All of the sacrifices are worth it to raise these beautiful girls, Yulia and Natalya.

I pray that they will continue to flourish spiritually, mentally, and physically. They are the first thing we embrace in the morning and the last thing we think of before we fall asleep. Please guide them when we are not present. May they grow to serve you as we strive to.

Thank you for giving me such an incredible father. I am humbled by his wisdom and devotion. He escaped tyranny to provide his family the opportunity for freedom and prosperity. The same goes for my father-in-law, who raised a wonderful woman and dotes on his grandchildren. I rest assured that my own courageous grandfathers are thriving with you in your eternal kingdom and hope that I will meet my grandkids some day.

Fatherhood is under siege. The demons have attacked the anchor of the family to unmoor our civilization. Grant me courage to protect this sacred duty and bond. I pray for the men who would make incredible fathers, but are struggling to find wives or have kids. I also pray for the children who lack a good father. May they all persevere and find the light that you have shined so brightly on me.

On this Father’s Day, O Lord, let us honor the dads who move heaven and earth to build a better world. You sent your only son to die on the cross for our sins. We will raise our children in your image to honor your ultimate sacrifice.

In Jesus’ name we pray.

Amen.

Ephesians 10:18

Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.

Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace. In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.