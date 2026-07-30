Leftist regime loyalists receive patronage in the form of sinecures. For decades, DNC operatives have been rewarded with lucrative jobs at NGOs, universities, and corporate boards. They run a parallel government regardless of whether their party has official power.

Biden’s autopen administration was no different. Instead of receiving punishment for covering up his senility, they are now collecting hefty paychecks as “experts” at “elite” institutions. The revolving door continues as they groom red guards into future commissars. Only in America can you destroy millions of lives and fail upwards. Even the Communists would have purged them for gross incompetence.

In contrast, conservatives are blacklisted by many of these institutions. Where did Biden’s Politburo land? Why haven’t conservatives been able to replicate this level of loyalty?

Dr. Anthony Fauci committed crimes against humanity for ruining countless lives. He perjured himself lying about everything from the lab leak, school closures, and COVID mandates including the jab that never stopped the spread. Yesterday, he plead the fifth. In addition to his $400,000/year government pension and taxpayer-funded security, Dr. Anthony Fauci is now a Distinguished University Professor of “The Science” at Georgetown.

Former Department of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas let in over 10 million illegals, which has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of American citizens. Not to mention housing price inflation and wage erosion. Harvard has rewarded him with a fellowship at its Institute of Politics.

Former Secretary of State Tony Blinken inked a book deal from Crown likely worth millions, which was negotiated by his CAA agent - the same firm represents Biden, Kamala, and Obama.

This would make the perfect book cover:

His deputy Victoria Nuland was appointed Professor in the Practice of International Diplomacy and Director of the International Fellows Program at Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs. She has also joined the board of the National Endowment for Democracy, that notorious CIA color revolution NGO. Why hasn’t it been DOGE’d yesterday?

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was tapped the inaugural Kissinger Professor of the Practice of Statecraft and World Order at the Harvard Kennedy School. Kissinger is rolling in his grave, as he would run laps against this NPC PMC striver. Jake’s wife Maggie carpetbagged a Congressional seat in New Hampshire

Harvard is bursting with commissars. Billionaire heiress Penny Pritzker, Obama’s Secretary of Commerce and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s sister, remains as Chair of Harvard’s Board. She is a mafia don who takes care of her capos. Despite her plagiarism, former Harvard President Claudine Gay is still tenured for a million dollars per year and is teaching a course on universities.

Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot did fellowships at Harvard after they destroyed their cities. Former CNN propagandist Brian Stelter is a Media and Democracy Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School's Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy. The longer the title, the more demoralized the commissar.

Former Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen has joined boards straddling the public and private sector: Harvard’s new sustainability school, PIMCO’s Global Advisory Board, and Angeleno Group, an investment firm focused on sustainable energy. How much of the inflation reduction act slush funds did she wire them?

Former Secretary of Labor Julie Su joined the Zohrantifada. Maoist Mayor Mamdani named her Deputy Mayor of New York City for Economic Justice. She has completed the trifecta of destroying in California, DC, and NYC with fraud and incompetence.

Former Press Secretary Jen Psaki took her spinning skills to MSNBC - a perfect propaganda fit.

Former Press Secretary and DEI hire Karine Jean-Pierre wrote a tell-all book with publisher Hatchette called “Independent”, even though she enthusiastically peddled partisan propaganda.

Former HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra is running for governor of California, while Former Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland is running for governor of New Mexico. The state party machines hum in unison with the national blob.

Former Education Secretary Miguel Cardona was appointed as Fellow at Yale’s business school and joined the Board of Advisors at the USC Schwarzenegger Institute for State and Global Policy. The Terminator has bent over to DEI and ESG.

Biden’s Chief of Staff Ron Klain was hired as Airbnb’s Chief Legal Officer. He reports to CEO Brian Chesky a Democrat megadonor and open borders enthusiast who gushed: “People have described Ron as one of the smartest people they’ve ever met, but more than his intelligence, he’s known for his excellent judgment and his big heart. Ron is the perfect addition to our team.”

Former Commerce Secretary Raimondo joined the Council on Foreign Relations as a DC-based distinguished fellow, co-chairing its Task Force on economic security.

Former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg became a fellow at The University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics. He also launched a Substack and bragged about buying two black girls on discount. I’m sure black voters will be enthralled by his 2028 presidential run.

Former Head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark “White Rage” Milley joined the faculties of Georgetown and Princeton. Georgetown has a thing for harboring traitors who collaborate with the CCP. He also became a senior adviser to JPMorgan Chase.

Milley’s high school classmate, trans admiral Rachel “Dick” Levine (she/her), received an honorary degree from all-women’s Smith College.

Russiagate lawfare subversion agent and Mueller’s pit bull Andrew Weissman is teaching at NYU Law.

Former Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers Cecilia Rouse is now the President of the Brookings Institute, a leftist think tank. She also moonlights at the Princeton School of Public Affairs and the Duke Center of Social Equity.

Swamp lawyer power couples Anita Dunn & Bob Bauer and Bruce & Nellie Ohr are still slithering around.

Peter Strzok, Andy McCabe, and other disgraced FBI/CIA officers are cutting out the middle man to deliver propaganda directly as CNN/MSNBC talking heads.

The TDS MSM propagandists keep flooding into Substack as the human centipede of slop grows longer. It only took a day for Terry Moran to slither here after getting fired. These “journalists” are “independent” the way a stripper really likes you.

As side gigs, many of these commissars give speeches. The Harry Walker Speaker Agency is owned by WME, the Hollywood mega-agency and main rival to CAA. Their roster is full of subversion, yet their clients pay top dollar for word salad and copy pasta: https://www.harrywalker.com/speakers?types=10874

Nightmare blunt rotation:

Biden’s AI policy team landed cushy gigs at Anthropic, OpenAI, and other big tech companies pursuing regulatory capture.

Meanwhile, in the Yookay, knighthoods have been castrated into meaningless virtue signaling sinecures.

I, King Charles III of House Windsor, emitter of carbon, member of the World Economic Forum, last of my name, do hereby knight thee, Sir Sadiq Aman Khan, for destroying the London, capital city of the United Kingdom, and turning it into a third world Islamic caliphate. Any peasants who protest shall be thrown in the Tower of London. Diversity is our greatest strength! Allah Akbar!