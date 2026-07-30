How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2d

This is elite immunity in full display. Fauci is in a legal box. If Biden’s pardon is valid, he cannot hide behind the Fifth Amendment because the risk of federal prosecution is gone. Congress should get a court order, compel testimony, and drag him back under oath. If the pardon is invalid, then prosecute him. Either way, the country deserves answers. Instead, America gets the same dickless dog-and-pony show Congress: hearings, clips, outrage, fundraising emails, and no consequences for the protected class.

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Mark Marshall's avatar
Mark Marshall
2d

You do realize your post is not good for my blood pressure.

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