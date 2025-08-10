How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
1d

A mother loves a boy. A woman loves a Man.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Mike Nahass's avatar
Mike Nahass
1d

It takes men to make a man. Great article!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
51 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yuri Bezmenov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture