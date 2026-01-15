Call Us Daddies #15: Gord Magill - Autonomous Truckers

Comrades: If you ate today, thank a trucker. Gord Magill has driven Big Rigs for over 25 years in 4 different countries. He has operated in the most remote and difficult areas of the world - Canada’s Ice Roads, the Australian outback, and hauling logs down volcanoes in New Zealand.

***WARNING: this episode’s language is not family-friendly ;)

In our conversation, we discuss:

How he got into trucking and his family roots

The challenges of raising children while on the road

Memorable places and people he has seen, spicy observations on Australia

How the job and industry have changed over time along with the influence of the Teamsters and mass migration after 2020

Illegal immigrants getting CDLs and turning roads into death traps thanks to Biden’s trucking action plan increasing CDL volume while decreasing requirements

How independent media voices like his influencing the government to fix this issue

What drivers can do to help truckers and why you should avoid Superego/FedEx/Amazon trucks

Aftermath of the Canada Freedom Convoy and the future of Canada

HONK HONK as a message of defiance

His new book “End Of The Road - Inside The War On Truckers”, available for pre-order and will be released on March 24

https://www.piratewires.com/p/34de1130-7d49-49da-ac8f-51e9fe0635f2

HONK HONK