How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov
Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
Call Us Daddies #15: Gord Magill - Autonomous Truckers
0:00
-1:07:47

Call Us Daddies #15: Gord Magill - Autonomous Truckers

Interview with Gord Magill, a hilarious freedom-loving Canadian trucker (67 min)
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Autonomous Truck(er)s's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov and Autonomous Truck(er)s
Jan 15, 2026

Comrades: If you ate today, thank a trucker. Gord Magill has driven Big Rigs for over 25 years in 4 different countries. He has operated in the most remote and difficult areas of the world - Canada’s Ice Roads, the Australian outback, and hauling logs down volcanoes in New Zealand.

***WARNING: this episode’s language is not family-friendly ;)

In our conversation, we discuss:

  • How he got into trucking and his family roots

  • The challenges of raising children while on the road

  • Memorable places and people he has seen, spicy observations on Australia

  • How the job and industry have changed over time along with the influence of the Teamsters and mass migration after 2020

  • Illegal immigrants getting CDLs and turning roads into death traps thanks to Biden’s trucking action plan increasing CDL volume while decreasing requirements

  • How independent media voices like his influencing the government to fix this issue

  • What drivers can do to help truckers and why you should avoid Superego/FedEx/Amazon trucks

  • Aftermath of the Canada Freedom Convoy and the future of Canada

  • HONK HONK as a message of defiance

  • His new book “End Of The Road - Inside The War On Truckers”, available for pre-order and will be released on March 24

Trucker Gord Magill Talks Convoy Protest with Carlson Tucker
Autonomous Truck(er)s
A Christmas-ish Story
Read more
24 days ago · 18 likes · 2 comments · Autonomous Truck(er)s
Autonomous Truck(er)s
Truckers Tikka Masala
- Before we begin, it ought to be noted by my readers that this essay has been in the works for quite some time, and significant portions had been written before the Christmas H-1B Twitter War of 2024. The timing of this epic online conflagration was beyond my ken, but its certainly fortuitous. Given the subject matter explored here, and the resonances …
Read more
a year ago · 116 likes · 32 comments · Autonomous Truck(er)s

https://www.piratewires.com/p/34de1130-7d49-49da-ac8f-51e9fe0635f2

HONK HONK

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yuri Bezmenov · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture