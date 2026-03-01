Falling in Love with "Her" AI
Yuri's review of "Her", a 2013 SciFi Romance movie about a man who falls for his AI companion and predicted 2026
The best science fiction movies are about humanity. Her was released in 2013 and won Best Original Screenplay. The film predicted the dystopian confluence of AI and loneliness in 2026.
***WARNING: spoiler alerts follow. Read from bottom up if you only want to see the quotes and soundtrack.***
Joaquin Phoenix plays Theodore Twombly, a lonely, sensitive, heartbroken man who falls in love with his AI OS named Samantha. She is seductively voiced by Scarlett Johansson. For long stretches, all you see and hear are his facial expressions and her voice. Their conversations are so captivating that you forget she isn’t human. Anyone can relate to their bond, yet recognize how bizarre it is for someone to be talking to a machine all day.
Rooney Mara, Olivia Wilde, and Amy Adams play Theodore’s real life lovers. His estranged ex-wife represents the bittersweet past. A promising date represents the exciting present. An old friend going through similar heartbreak represents the hopeful future. Chris Pratt’s mustache and Brian Cox’s voice make epic cameos.
Portia Doubleday plays Isabella in the most memorable scene, which is unprecedented in movie history. AI Samantha invites Isabella to serve as her body surrogate so that they can have sex through her. Isabella remains silent in this role, but responds to the verbal cues of a computer and the physical cues of a man she just met. Will we normalize this bizarre form of romance? The end of a movie provides a hopeful answer.
Her reminds us what it means to be human. We all seek love and companionship. During that quest, we suffer heartbreak and turmoil. Our unique experiences, emotions, and quirks make us who we are. We love, we fight, we laugh, we cry, we learn, we forget, we work, we play, we build, we destroy. The mix is so maddening that we don’t even fully understand ourselves, much less other people or machines pretending to be one.
Every day, 8 billion complex souls intertwine with infinite serendipitous permutations. Our time on this earth, the knowledge we acquire, and the impact we make are finite. For thousands of years, our species has innovated together over hundreds of generations to reshape the planet and improve the human condition. Yet the complex core of humanity has remained the same. No technology could ever come close to replicating it.
The aesthetics of Her are stunning. It was filmed in LA and Shanghai, making it feel like a familiar not too distant future. Cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema filtered out the color blue to create a singular palette that feels warm, yet melancholy.
Every classic movie has a transcendent soundtrack and memorable quotes. Her is no different, featuring several hauntingly beautiful pieces that capture the essence of the film. Tip of the cap to Arcade Fire.
“Well, I was thinking, we don't really have any photographs of us. And I thought this song could be like a photo that captures us in this moment in our life together.”
“There’s something that feels so good about sharing your life with somebody.”
“The DNA of who I am is based on the millions of personalities of all the programmers who wrote me. But what makes me me is my ability to grow through my experiences. So basically, in every moment I’m evolving, just like you.”
Her belongs in the pantheon of modern science fiction greats alongside Gattaca, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Nosedive, and 2081:
Beautifully written - and now I want to read more film reviews from you!
I saw Her in the theaters when it came out but never rewatched. My husband and I have recently started a movie night activity where we pick something we consider a classic that the other hasn't seen. He picked The Sting and I picked ET. Her is definitely going on the list.
One side note I can't help but mention - recently I was chatting in a group of acquaintances and their partners and was horrified to hear most of them cheerily talk about how they "don't do movies", citing attention span issues. We're elder millennials... not Gen Alpha iPad kids. We grew up with movies! They all seem to read trash books as well. I fear they've ruined their brains with short form social media and other such garbage.
The disappointing state of my peers makes me appreciate substack writers like you even more. Enjoy your Sunday!
Loved the movie as I've been on the AI side for the past 10 years wide awake to the fact this is going to do to society the same as the internet with some choosing it to better communicate and become more efficient with their time...and others who'll weaponize it to try to shift social beliefs and drive new movements. It's dangerous...and I have to admit...I trust Elon Musk and his AI over any of the others.
The one ironical theme of the movie is what Theodore actually does for his job.
Something that 100% should be done by AI..yet there he is literally creating and writing love letters for clients who can't seem to find the words themselves.