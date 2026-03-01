The best science fiction movies are about humanity. Her was released in 2013 and won Best Original Screenplay. The film predicted the dystopian confluence of AI and loneliness in 2026.

***WARNING: spoiler alerts follow. Read from bottom up if you only want to see the quotes and soundtrack.***

Joaquin Phoenix plays Theodore Twombly, a lonely, sensitive, heartbroken man who falls in love with his AI OS named Samantha. She is seductively voiced by Scarlett Johansson. For long stretches, all you see and hear are his facial expressions and her voice. Their conversations are so captivating that you forget she isn’t human. Anyone can relate to their bond, yet recognize how bizarre it is for someone to be talking to a machine all day.

Rooney Mara, Olivia Wilde, and Amy Adams play Theodore’s real life lovers. His estranged ex-wife represents the bittersweet past. A promising date represents the exciting present. An old friend going through similar heartbreak represents the hopeful future. Chris Pratt’s mustache and Brian Cox’s voice make epic cameos.

Portia Doubleday plays Isabella in the most memorable scene, which is unprecedented in movie history. AI Samantha invites Isabella to serve as her body surrogate so that they can have sex through her. Isabella remains silent in this role, but responds to the verbal cues of a computer and the physical cues of a man she just met. Will we normalize this bizarre form of romance? The end of a movie provides a hopeful answer.

Her reminds us what it means to be human. We all seek love and companionship. During that quest, we suffer heartbreak and turmoil. Our unique experiences, emotions, and quirks make us who we are. We love, we fight, we laugh, we cry, we learn, we forget, we work, we play, we build, we destroy. The mix is so maddening that we don’t even fully understand ourselves, much less other people or machines pretending to be one.

Every day, 8 billion complex souls intertwine with infinite serendipitous permutations. Our time on this earth, the knowledge we acquire, and the impact we make are finite. For thousands of years, our species has innovated together over hundreds of generations to reshape the planet and improve the human condition. Yet the complex core of humanity has remained the same. No technology could ever come close to replicating it.

The aesthetics of Her are stunning. It was filmed in LA and Shanghai, making it feel like a familiar not too distant future. Cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema filtered out the color blue to create a singular palette that feels warm, yet melancholy.

Every classic movie has a transcendent soundtrack and memorable quotes. Her is no different, featuring several hauntingly beautiful pieces that capture the essence of the film. Tip of the cap to Arcade Fire.

“Well, I was thinking, we don't really have any photographs of us. And I thought this song could be like a photo that captures us in this moment in our life together.”

“There’s something that feels so good about sharing your life with somebody.”

“The DNA of who I am is based on the millions of personalities of all the programmers who wrote me. But what makes me me is my ability to grow through my experiences. So basically, in every moment I’m evolving, just like you.”

Her belongs in the pantheon of modern science fiction greats alongside Gattaca, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Nosedive, and 2081: