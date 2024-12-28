Comrades: Thank you for another subversive year at this samizdat. Here are the Top 10 posts with the story behind the story for each. Scroll all the way down for the Christmas presents.

#10:

and I produced 5 struggle session parody videos for

. The 3 Body Problem’s opening scene played out in many modern day situations. In addition to Elon, we changed the subtitles to reflect the absurdity of denouncements against Jordan Peterson, NPR’s Uri Berliner, Harvard, and Lomez.

#9: Protect the farmers. For Pleasure, I enjoy reviewing top quality TV shows, films, and athletes. Clarkson’s Farm was the best of the year.

#8: This was the first and only piece that debuted outside of Substack. A summary of the realignment between the instinctual and institutionalized we are witnessing in real time. Thank you to

for publishing this in

!

The American Mind

#7: Charts are just as powerful at memes in communicating simple truths. DOGE and MAHA will improve our education and healthcare systems. This piece was linked by The Free Press - hat tip to the crew there.

#6: November 6 was a glorious day, but not in the DNC bunker. “I grew up in a middle class family! Where is the brat coconut joy?!”

#5: Translating leftist demoralization is a specialty. Here is an inner monologue of seeing my neighbors’ lawn signs and imagining their NPC inner monologues. Pairs well with the meme compilation of White Dudes for Harris.

#4: A eulogy for my grandmother, who passed away in September.

#3: If there is any piece to share with others, this is the one. Healthier information diets will help make America sane again.

#2: Elements of my TDS diagnosis showed up in Nicole Shanahan’s fantastic commercial. You cannot reason with a demoralized person who has a terminal case of TDS. However, let’s keep healing those who are open minded enough.

#1: NPR CEO Katherine Maher wins worst Miss Information commissar of all. Many major publications dug into her demoralization after I uncovered it in January. Somehow she kept her job, but the new administration should cut funding to National Propaganda Radio. The Commissar series is the longest (10 parts and counting) because there are so many juicty targets

Bonus belated Christmas gifts: I have made the Top 5 most downloaded podcasts of the year accessible to all. Xi Van Fleet,

,

,

, and

aka Lomez are stars!

What would you like to see more of in 2025? Sound off in the comments.