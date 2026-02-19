“Your punishment for having a knife when they searched you would be very different from the thief’s. For him to have a knife was mere misbehavior, tradition, he didn’t know any better. But for you to have one was ‘terrorism.” - Alexander Solzhenitsyn

America’s justice system has been subverted. If you are a member of a protected class, you can get away with anything in a Bolshevik jurisdiction. Let’s put ourselves in a criminal’s shoes. Here are ten ways that the justice system protects you so that it is almost impossible for you to be sentenced to real punishment. Please note that this does not apply to conservatives - they will be thrown into the gulag for the same charges. They are bad people for noticing these patterns. The purpose of a system is what it does.

Step 1: Defund the police

Half of all murders are not solved. If you kill someone, flip a coin if you will even get identified and arrested. Police departments are overwhelmed and understaffed. They will have difficulty gathering evidence to present a case against you. Most of them are worried about hurting you because they could get thrown in prison for it.

Step 2: Catch and release with no cash bail or bail funds

If you are somehow arrested, don’t worry. Criminal justice reforms will have you back on the streets in no time. Many blue states and cities have eliminated cash bail. For jurisdictions that still have bail, Democrat dark money slush funds will post it for you. Then your crime spree on innocent civilians can continue. Felonies are routinely downgraded to misdemeanors and misdemeanors are almost never caught.

Step 3: Defense attorneys funded by taxpayers and NGOs

Under the 6th Amendment, you “shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial… and to have the Assistance of Counsel for [your] defense.” Taxpayers will foot the bill for public defenders. Even if you can’t afford to hire any private counsel, many NGOs will deploy their armies of lawyers and top law firms will provide pro bono work for you. They are your allies and neighbors.

Step 4: Friendly prosecutors and insanity pleas

Many District Attorneys and Attorneys General use prosecutorial discretion to drop charges against you. They report to their donor George Soros, not the citizens. He wants them to set you free. If all else fails, declare insanity or accuse the victim of using a racial slur. Then you will be released to improve your mental health and combat racism.

Step 5: Tribal jury nullifications

A jury of your peers will stick to tribal loyalties. All it takes is one true believer to swing the trial in your favor. A hung jury can get you a dismissal or mistrial. Increasingly large portions of the jury pool don’t even understand English. Most just want to get their duty done as quickly as possible and if you look like them, you probably didn’t do anything wrong.

Step 6: Lenient leftist judges

Red guards in black robes will cover for you. They believe in DEI and social justice, not blind justice. Even if a jury rules against you, a judge can throw out the conviction because their feelings trump the law.

Step 7: Light sentencing

Victims don’t get second chances. But criminals do. Judges can significantly reduce your sentence so that you don’t face the consequences you would deserve in any sane society.

Step 8: Appeal away

Buy more time. Shop for friendlier judges. You can keep appealing with the bottomless funds from NGOs. Maybe a judge will cuff your enemies.

Step 9: Pardons and parole boards

Parole boards are stacked with socialists who will get you out of jail early for good behavior. No one will know about it until you strike again. Democrat presidents ad governors had out pardons like candy, so be sure to find crony commissars to advocate for you.

Step 10: Media memory hole

The media will not cover your crimes because it doesn’t fit their narrative. They will avoid showing your mugshot or describing you. Your trial and sentencing will receive minimal attention, as most newspapers don’t even have court reporters anymore because they are too focused on climate change. If you commit more crimes, they will hide it even more. No need to worry about public shaming or awareness of your misdeeds. That’s why most of the examples in this post are not widely known.

BONUS: If you live in the Yookay, the government will delete all court records of grooming gangs to make sure the public will never know the full horrors of the cover-up.

Which way, MAGA man? Bukele became the most popular president in the world by crushing criminals and the judicial coup that enabled them. Bolsonaro will languish in prison for decades after letting the communist judges take back power.

If the justice system continues to fail, more will turn to the Godfather: “Why did you go to the police? Why didn’t you come to me first… You found paradise in America, you had a good trade, you made a good living. The police protected you and there were courts of law. And you didn’t need a friend like me. But now you come to me and you say - ‘Don Corleone, give me justice.’”

Forlesia Cook delivers a fiery white pill. She lost her son to violence in DC. As an anti-crime advocate, she praised Trump and the national guard. “You take a life, you do life… If you do a harsh crime, you do harsh time… And don’t be hating on me because I’m standing up for somebody that deserves to be stood up for. Get off the man’s back. Let him do his job! He’s doing the right thing! Back up off him - grandma said it!”

Cain Velasquez is finally free: