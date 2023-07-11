Comrades: Mel Gibson is a legend. He is one of the few celebrities who has promoted Sound of Freedom, which grossed $40 million at the box office in its first week. He is also working on his own movies about the evils of child trafficking. Protect this man. God’s children are not for sale.

For almost 50 years, Gibson has directed, produced, and starred in classic movies that will stand the test of time. Although they cover a wide range of time periods, geographies, and cultures, they share the universal themes of honor and courage. Iconic heroes take on formidable villains. Stunning landscapes. Memorable soundtracks. Bloodshed as an art form. His work stands out in demoralized Hollywood. Most of his movies would be disqualified from the Oscars because of its new DEI requirements.

Let’s continue the momentum for The Sound of Freedom. Angel Studios’ website allows you to purchase tickets for other people if you, like me, are unable to go see it in theaters. The MSM reaction to The Sound of Freedom is yet a another example of how despicable they are:

Here are my rankings of the Top 10 Mel Gibson films with summaries of the hero’s journey and my favorite clips from each movie:

#10: Signs - A former priest encounters crop circles and aliens.

#9: Gallipoli - ANZAC soldiers gallantly charge facing suicidal odds in World War I.

#8: We Were Soldiers - Colonel Hal Moore and his troops endure hellish modern warfare during the Battle of Ia Drang in Vietnam.

#7: Mad Max - A former cop navigates the post apocalyptic world.

#6: Hacksaw Ridge - Conscientious objector Desmond Doss saves 75 men during the Battle of Okinawa, praying “Lord, help me get one more”.

#5: Apocalypto - A prisoner escapes Aztec human sacrifices.

#4: The Patriot - A pacifist veteran of the French and Indian War wants to be left alone, but gets drawn into the Revolutionary War.

#3: The Sound of Freedom - DHS Agent Tim Ballard sacrifices his career to rescue children from sex traffickers.

#2: The Passion of the Christ - The greatest story ever told.

#1: Braveheart - Sir William Wallace leads the Scots to rebel against the British and King Longshanks’ brutal prima nocta. Is this the greatest speech in movie history?

I am William Wallace, and I see a whole army of my countrymen here in defiance of tyranny. You have come to fight as free men, and free men you are. What would you do with that freedom? Will you fight?

Fight? Against that? No, we will run, and we will live.

Aye, fight and you may die. Run and you’ll live, at least a while. And dying in your beds many years from now, would you be willing to trade all the days from this day to that for one chance, just one chance to come back here and tell our enemies that they may take our lives, but they’ll never take our freedom!

Last weekend Mel Gibson met with Trump, who received a standing ovation from UFC fans:

Meanwhile, at The White House:

Meanwhile, at The Vatican:

What changed?

NAPOLEON IS COMING TO THANKSGIVING: