How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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MusicMan's avatar
MusicMan
Jul 11, 2023

SOF is important but so is Cathy O’Brien’s story

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5 replies by Yuri Bezmenov and others
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la chevalerie vit
Jul 11, 2023

Saw SOF Sunday and paid it forward for 10.

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