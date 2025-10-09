Comrades: Human Rights are emotional blackmail for Communist Mandates.

Of all the demoralized doublespeak terms leftists use that sound good but cause destruction, “human rights” is among the worst. The framing is designed to suppress any dissent. All humans have rights. Only a cruel bigot could criticize or deny them. How are human rights defined? Who created them? How have they been used to erode national sovereignty?

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1948. It contains 30 articles that every member nation is expected to abide by. Some of them are principled and well intentioned, but many of them are politicized and harmful. They were made by a globalist bureaucracy with its own agenda, not God. Over the past 80 years, countless human rights NGOs staffed by armies of leftist commissars have been weaponized to destroy the west. I will take a closer look at the most subversive articles below.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele subverted the human rights subversion in his victory over the criminal gangs that plagued his people:

The power of the State must be used not to violate human rights, but to guarantee the human rights of those people whose rights are never defended. They say that all human rights carry the same weight. That’s not true. The most important human right is the right to life… Nobody spoke up for the human rights of the people who were murdered and decapitated; of the women who were raped; of the businesses that were extorted; of the people who lost their property… And when decided to arrest the ones who were behind this, that’s when people (editor’s note: NGOs) spoke up to defend the rights of the criminals.

Open borders

Article 14: Everyone has the right to seek and to enjoy in other countries asylum from persecution.

Article 15: No one shall be arbitrarily deprived of his nationality nor denied the right to change his nationality.

Human rights facilitate mass migration. These articles state that anyone can move anywhere they want and never get deported. The US and Europe have been invaded by millions of military-aged men who fake asylum and refugee claims in order to stay. Even when they commit heinous crimes like rape and murder, they are shielded from being sent home. Human rights doctrine mandates that if they claim to be in danger in their country of origin, they must be kept in their adopted countries at taxpayer expense. Billions of dollars and legions of activist lawyers fight to undermine national sovereignty and deny justice to the victims. None of them would ever host a “refugee” in their home and live in homogenous areas. Climate migration is the final push to give billions of third worlders the right to flood the west because their home countries have not built infrastructure to provide for growing populations.

Hypocrisy and censorship on free speech

Article 3: Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person.

Article 19: Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.

Article 3 is a subtle, but dangerous contrast to the Declaration of Independence and Constitution. “Security of person” conflicts with “pursuit of happiness” as well as the First and Second amendments. Now that the left labels hate speech as violence, they are weaponizing human rights to censor and punish what they deem to be dangerous speech. Notably absent are the rights to self-defense and bear arms because communists want to own the monopoly on violence. During COVID, the mask slipped when human rights NGO Amnesty International sided with Trudeau against the freedom convoy truckers. They claimed that the peaceful protests were jeopardizing security and justified the freezing of bank accounts. Meanwhile, they chant “trans rights are human rights” which means that a man can enter women’s bathrooms and destroy them in sports. No wonder Amnesty has a toxic culture that led to multiple employee suicides.

Socialist welfare state

Article 25: Everyone has the right to a standard of living adequate for the health and well-being of himself and of his family, including food, clothing, housing and medical care and necessary social services, and the right to security in the event of unemployment, sickness, disability, widowhood, old age or other lack of livelihood in circumstances beyond his control.

Article 26: Everyone has the right to education. Education shall be free, at least in the elementary and fundamental stages. Elementary education shall be compulsory. Technical and professional education shall be made generally available and higher education shall be equally accessible to all on the basis of merit.

Nothing is free. Socialists campaign on free healthcare, housing, and education as human rights. The word “adequate” is open to interpretation and abuse. In practice, more government intervention results in higher taxes, commissar grifting, and lower quality of services. American examples are a prime example of these predictable outcomes. Productive kulaks are forced at gunpoint to give their earnings to freeloaders, including illegal immigrants. DEI destroys the accessibility of education and jobs on the basis of merit. No doubt activists will protest the concept of merit and the gendered language of he/his throughout the declaration.

Self-serving legalese:

Article 28: Everyone is entitled to a social and international order in which the rights and freedoms set forth in this Declaration can be fully realized.

Article 30: Nothing in this Declaration may be interpreted as implying for any State, group or person any right to engage in any activity or to perform any act aimed at the destruction of any of the rights and freedoms set forth herein.

Translation: The UN world order must continue because you are entitled to it, even though most of the funding for this failed utopian pursuit comes from American taxpayers. Even if there are contradictions, you must obey the goodthink. Instead of focusing on major human rights abusers like China, the UN wags it finger at the US and Europe. That is because the current UN Human Rights Council kangaroo court includes banana republics like China, Cuba, Brazil, Congo, and Morocco. Defund the UN, especially after they sabotaged Trump’s elevator and teleprompter. Those were direct violations of his safety and rights.

Trump called out their treachery:

Proud nations must be allowed to protect their communities and prevent their societies from being overwhelmed by people they have never seen before with different customs, religions, with different everything. Where migrants have violated laws, lodged false asylum claims, or claimed refugee status for illegitimate reasons, they should, in many cases, be immediately sent home. And while we will always have a big heart for places and people that are struggling and truly compassionate, answers will be given… According to the Council of Europe in 2024, almost 50% of inmates in German prisons were foreign nationals or migrants. In Austria, the number was 53% of the people in prisons were from places that weren’t from where they are now. In Greece, the number was 54% and in Switzerland, beautiful Switzerland, 72% of the people in prisons are from outside of Switzerland… When your prisons are filled with so-called asylum-seekers who repaid kindness, and that’s what they did, they repaid kindness with crime, it’s time to end the failed experiment of open borders. You have to end it now, I can tell you. I’m really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell. In America, we’ve taken bold action to swiftly shut down uncontrolled migration. Once we started detaining and deporting everyone who crossed the border and removing illegal aliens from the United States, they simply stopped coming, they’re not coming anymore, we’re getting a lot of credit but they’re not coming any more. This was a humanitarian act for all involved because on the trips up, thousands of people a week were dying, women were being raped. Nobody’s ever seen anything like it. Raped horribly, beaten, raped. On the trip up, the journey up, it was a long, it was long walk, it a long arduous journey indeed.

I discussed the subversive human rights NGOs in a podcast panel hosted by Dimes here:

