How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric F. O’Neill's avatar
Eric F. O’Neill
2h

Well said as usual. The lack of concern for the victims of crime is one of the hallmarks of the commissars.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
K Tucker Andersen's avatar
K Tucker Andersen
2h

You are very correct to focus on this incredibly pernicious distortion of the term human rights . Real clarity is needed in this area, particularly with regard to the few essential negative rights in contrast to the many falsely claimed positive rights which require the coercion of others.

Just wait until Mamdami in all likelihood becomes the next NYC Mayor to see this effort to expand positive rights inflict incredible damage on the city.

Even if one be;IEEE’s that this idiocy is only misdirected.good intentions it is incredibly destructive.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yuri Bezmenov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture