How To Subvert the Spy Museum

Comrades: The International Spy Museum is a monument to agitprop. Here are my findings from going deep cover within. As with previous travel guides, the audio will describe the photos below - transcripts available for paid subs.
Part 1: Self-serving swamp spies and anons observing the observers
Part 2: Gulags and struggle sessions
Part 3: Propaganda and the memory hole - no mentions of the real Yuri
Put on your “They Live” glasses and enjoy the show!
Setting the narrative on who the good guys are:
Situation room simulation of the bin Laden raid:
Know your history about gulags and struggle sessions:
Spot the spies:
Only the bad guys make propaganda:
Modern propaganda in one photo: