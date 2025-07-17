How To Subvert the Spy Museum

Comrades: The International Spy Museum is a monument to agitprop. Here are my findings from going deep cover within. As with previous travel guides, the audio will describe the photos below - transcripts available for paid subs.

Part 1: Self-serving swamp spies and anons observing the observers

Part 2: Gulags and struggle sessions

Part 3: Propaganda and the memory hole - no mentions of the real Yuri

Put on your “They Live” glasses and enjoy the show!

Setting the narrative on who the good guys are:

Situation room simulation of the bin Laden raid:

Know your history about gulags and struggle sessions:

Spot the spies:

Only the bad guys make propaganda:

Modern propaganda in one photo: