How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov
Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
How To Subvert the Spy Museum
0:00
-19:15

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert the Spy Museum

Yuri's guide to the propaganda at the International Spy Museum (16 photos, 19 min)
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
Jul 17, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

Comrades: The International Spy Museum is a monument to agitprop. Here are my findings from going deep cover within. As with previous travel guides, the audio will describe the photos below - transcripts available for paid subs.

  • Part 1: Self-serving swamp spies and anons observing the observers

  • Part 2: Gulags and struggle sessions

  • Part 3: Propaganda and the memory hole - no mentions of the real Yuri

Put on your “They Live” glasses and enjoy the show!

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Setting the narrative on who the good guys are:

Situation room simulation of the bin Laden raid:

Know your history about gulags and struggle sessions:

Spot the spies:

Only the bad guys make propaganda:

Modern propaganda in one photo:

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Yuri Bezmenov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture