Comrades: After days of deafening silence, The New York Times finally published an article about the barbaric murder of Iryna Zarutska. They deployed every propaganda trick in the book: omission, reframing, downplaying, repetition, and outright lying. More than ever, we need to dismantle the dark demoralization of MSM because their rhetoric stokes real violence. I will dissect the piece below.

Pray for Iryna, Charlie, and their families. His last Tweet took a stand for her. They will be forever intertwined as martyrs.

Hug your loved ones close. Our eyes are swollen. Our hearts are heavy. But the resolve in our souls will grow stronger. Never forget. The same leftists cheering Charlie’s death would celebrate if 9/11 happened again today.

NYT used this photo for their article…

instead of this one…

so they deserve many sign taps…

because the MSM memory hole is the bystander effect and gets people killed.

A Gruesome Murder in North Carolina Ignites a Firestorm on the Right

Security footage capturing the unprovoked stabbing in Charlotte became an accelerant for conservative arguments about the perceived failings of Democratic policies.

Insane framing in the headline and sub-header. The firestorm on the right is the problem, not the murder itself. Since most people only skim headlines and photos, NYT has distracted them away from the most important parts of the story.

The video, captured by a security camera in Charlotte, N.C., shows a 23-year-old woman named Iryna Zarutska sitting on a light-rail train one night in late August, dressed in the uniform of the pizza parlor where she worked. She is looking at her phone when suddenly, a man sitting behind her stands up, gripping a knife in his raised right hand. Moments later, the police say, he stabbed and killed Ms. Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee, in what appeared to be a random and unprovoked attack. The police arrested Decarlos Brown Jr. soon after and charged him with first-degree murder. But the brutal killing did not capture widespread attention until the security footage was released on Friday, at which point it became an accelerant for conservative arguments about crime, race and the perceived failings of big-city justice systems and mainstream news outlets in the Trump era.

“Perceived failings” is repeated for the second time and “conservative arguments” for the third time, mockingbird style. Don’t trust your lying eyes. Only the NYT experts can tell you what real failure on stopping and reporting crime looks like. Even though the attack is obviously random and unprovoked to anyone who has seen the footage, they hedge with “the police say” and “what appeared to be”. They describe Iryna as a Ukrainian refugee, but do not describe Decarlos beyond “man”.

Finally, they left out the most hideous part that deserves hate crime charges: He says “Got that white girl, got that white girl” after killing her.

The outrage over the Charlotte killing is a part of a pattern in which President Trump and his allies highlight horrific crimes to bolster their case that the country is plagued by “American carnage,” as Mr. Trump put it in his first inaugural address, despite statistics that show crime is dropping. In Charlotte, overall crime was down by 8 percent in the first half of this year compared with the same period last year, according to the police, while violent crime was down by 25 percent.

NYT and MSM have no pattern recognition on crime statistics or how they memory hole any crimes that don’t fit the narrative. Trump and conservatives are at fault for noticing. I’m sure Iryna and other victims feel better that crime stats are better. No way the Democrats are fudging them. Trust me bro.

On Saturday, Representative Mark Harris, a Republican who represents parts of Charlotte, called the attack “a microcosm of a national epidemic.” On Monday, the White House called Mr. Brown, who the authorities say is homeless and mentally ill, a “deranged monster” with a “lengthy rap sheet,” blaming the murder on local Democrats and accusing them of being soft on crime. “It’s the culmination of North Carolina’s Democrat politicians, prosecutors and judges prioritizing woke agendas that fail to protect their citizens when they need them the most,” the White House statement said.

If a BIPOC is homeless and mentally ill, they are always the victim the top of the intersectionality hierarchy. Democrats should never be blamed if that person commits violent crimes. The White House’s mean words are worse.

Americans now understand that criminals and communists only respect strength:

Last year, conservatives successfully used the killing of a nursing student in Georgia, Laken Riley, by a Venezuelan immigrant who had entered the country illegally to stoke fears about immigrant crime. While some on the left point to data showing that immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than native-born Americans, some conservatives argue that any crime committed by someone in the country illegally could have been prevented by strict immigration enforcement. Mr. Trump repeatedly highlighted the killing of Ms. Riley in arguing that the border policies of his predecessor, Joseph R. Biden Jr., had made the country less safe.

NYT still can’t bring themselves to say illegal immigrant. The left does not recognize illegally crossing the border as a crime. Nor can they comprehend the concept of per-capita crime by race among native-born Americans. MSM tried to memory hole Laken Riley just like Iryna Zarutska, but conservatives forced their hand. They care more about fighting against the deportation of men like MS-13 wife-beater human trafficker Kilmar Abrego Garcia than reporting on any women that get murdered or raped by illegals.

Today, Mr. Trump’s critics fear that he will use the death of Ms. Zarutska to justify sending federal troops into American cities, as he has already done in Washington, despite statistics showing a downturn in violent crime nationwide. “Trump’s MAGA allies are trying to use the tragic murder of a service worker in Charlotte, North Carolina, to justify its illegal occupation of U.S. cities,” the Rev. Dr. William Barber, the state’s most prominent African American civil rights leader, wrote in a text message.

We must fear the orange man because he *checks notes* wants American troops to help protect Americans. If the “mostly peaceful” 2020 “summer of love” is used as a reference, every subsequent year will show a downturn in crime. It also helps that most blue cities no longer report most crimes. Rev. Barber is another race-hustling Al Sharpton type who has grifted plenty of NGO money like the MacArthur grant. NYT has left-wing activists on speed dial to serve as “experts”.

Mr. Brown, 34, has a troubled history: He has been arrested 14 times over the last dozen years, according to the Sheriff’s Department in Mecklenberg County, home to Charlotte, including on charges of armed robbery, shoplifting and injury to personal property. In August 2014, he was arrested after brandishing a handgun at a man and robbing him of $450, a cellphone and Honduran currency, court documents show. He pleaded guilty to robbery with a dangerous weapon and, with jail time served before the conviction taken into account, served the minimum sentence of six years and one month. After his release in September 2020, Mr. Brown had the standard one year of post-release supervision. A spokesman for the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction declined to comment further on the case, citing confidential prison records.

No details on Decarlos until halfway through the article. At this point, 90% of readers have already tuned out. That is by design so they don’t realize how egregiously the justice system failed. Still no mention of his race. Democracy dies in the darkness of the memory hole.

Mr. Brown’s housing and mental state appear to have become increasingly unstable in recent months. In January, when the police conducted a welfare check on him, he told officers that someone had given him “a ‘man-made’ material that controlled when he ate, walked, talked,” according to court records. Mr. Brown grew upset when officers told him they could not do anything about it, and proceeded to call 911. He was then charged with misuse of 911. Mr. Brown was released days later, with Magistrate Teresa Stokes agreeing to release him on the condition that he sign a written promise to appear at future hearings. On the paperwork, “nature and circumstances of offense” is checked as a fact that supported the release conditions.

NYT omitted critical details about the judge. Stokes doesn’t even have a law degree. She also runs operations for a clinic that directly profits from her releasing criminals. This is clear incompetence and conflict of interest by a red guard in black robes. She must be impeached.

Jury nullification along tribal lines is destroying the justice system:

Attempts to reach Judge Stokes were unsuccessful. Mr. Brown’s mother, Michelle Ann Dewitt, said in a brief interview on Monday that shortly after her son was released from prison in 2020, he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and began acting “aggressive at home.” She added that she believed her son, whom she dropped off at a homeless shelter days before the murder, should not have been left out in the community after his arrest in January. Now charged with first-degree murder, Mr. Brown is back in custody. A judge has ordered a mental acuity assessment, according to a redacted court document. Efforts to reach Ms. Zarutska’s family were unsuccessful on Monday.

Even Decarlos’ mother wanted him institutionalized. Suicidal empathy and tribalism kept him on the streets. Will he use the mental acuity excuse to get released again or lighten his sentence? She escaped a warzone only to find that Democrat cities are even more dangerous. Can anyone trust the judicial system after this?

After the video’s release, a number of influential conservatives also accused major news outlets, including The New York Times, of ignoring the story because the crime was committed by a Black man against a white woman. “The reason for the media silence is racial,” Dinesh D’Souza, the right-wing commentator, wrote in an online post on Sunday. “If the killer were white, this would get coverage. Of course if it were a white assailant murdering a Black victim, then it would be front-page headlines everywhere.” The idea that mainstream news outlets downplay crimes committed by Black people has become more of a talking point in some conservative circles in recent years. The critique has emerged even as liberal critics of the news media have argued that crime coverage by American news outlets is distorted by anti-Black bias. In North Carolina, as in other Southern states, newspapers in the Jim Crow era often egregiously exaggerated stories about Black criminality. Among other things, such stories served as a precursor to a white supremacist uprising in Wilmington, N.C., in 1898, in which at least 60 Black men were killed.

NYT got shamed into covering the story. It’s just an idea that they downplay these crimes. Black is always spelled with upper case letter, but white is not. The most insidious implication here is that due to historical wrongs, the media should ignore Black crime. Here is some data for liberal critics and abundance bros who argue that MSM has anti-Black bias:

In its statement on Monday, the White House focused its wrath on North Carolina Democrats, calling out several of them by name for promoting what it called “woke agendas” instead of fighting crime. Its targets included former Gov. Roy Cooper, who is running for the U.S. Senate in a 2026 race that could help determine control of the upper chamber. The White House noted that as governor, Mr. Cooper had established a “Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice” that had recommended diversion programs, eliminating cash bail for many misdemeanors and other reforms after the 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Among other things, the White House also criticized the Charlotte City Council for an initiative to “reimagine” policing, and the Mecklenberg County government for hiring consultants to help address racial disparities in the justice system, such as Black and Hispanic people being overrepresented in the jail population compared with their share of the general population.

After a decade, the moths to an orange flame can’t stop zapping themselves. They must live and die by orange man bad, even if that means criticizing him for bringing attention to a revolting crime. Cooper has dug himself into an even deeper hole and should never become a Senator:

“The blood of this innocent woman can literally be seen dripping from the killer’s knife, and now her blood is on the hands of the Democrats who refuse to put bad people in jail, including Former Disgraced Governor and ‘Wannabe Senator’ Roy Cooper,” Mr. Trump posted on social media on Monday. In a statement on Monday, Mr. Cooper’s office called the killing “a despicable act of evil” and defended his policies while in office. “Roy Cooper knows North Carolinians need to be safe in their communities; he spent his career prosecuting violent criminals and drug dealers, increasing the penalties for violence against law enforcement, and keeping thousands of criminals off the streets and behind bars,” the statement said.

Trump is a master of nicknames and vivid imagery. The PMC NPCs on his campaign spew the same word salad as every other DNC candidate. They do nothing but lie and MSM never challenges them.

Charlotte’s mayor, Vi Lyles, who is facing four other Democrats in a primary on Tuesday, has faced criticism from her opponents for what they described as an inadequate response to the murder and to safety concerns in Charlotte. Days after the incident, Ms. Lyles released a statement offering condolences to Ms. Zarutska’s family and calling it “a tragic situation that sheds light on problems with society safety nets related to mental health care.” On Monday, in a letter published on social media, the mayor blamed “a tragic failure by the courts and magistrates” and pledged increased security around the city’s transit system.

NYT omitted Lyles praising the media for staying quiet on the story. Charlotte is 33% black and 60% non-white. Lyles became the first Black woman mayor in 2017. She won her Democrat primary this week with 70% of the vote and would become Charlotte’s longest-serving mayor if she wins the general in November, which appears to be a lock. Most of the voters who cast the vote either don’t know or don’t care about Iryna. She likely hid the release of the video to protect her political future. This is what democracy looks like.

“The video of the heartbreaking attack that took Iryna Zarutska’s life is now public. I want to thank our media partners and community members who have chosen not to repost or share the footage out of respect for Iryna’s family… We will never arrest our way out [of] issues such as homelessness and mental health…. mental health needs to be treated with the same compassion, diligence and commitment as cancer and heart disease… those who are unhoused are more frequently the victim of crimes and not the perpetrators.”

In a phone interview on Monday, Pat McCrory, a Republican who served as mayor of Charlotte and later as the state’s governor, criticized the city’s current government, which is dominated by Democrats. Mr. McCrory said that local leaders had become too lax in its handling of “repeat criminals” and homelessness. “Frankly, Charlotte has been implementing what I’d call progressive policies that are making us more like Atlanta and Portland than Charlotte,” he said.

Every city is turning into Atlanta and Portland. The Zohrantifada is taking over New York. Karen Bass has burned LA to the ground. Brandon Johnson prioritizes fighting Trump over stopping the dozens of murders in Chicago every week. Hell is empty - the devils are all here.

The White Pill

Iryna Zarutska - say her name. The white pill is that everyone is rallying behind her and Charlie. Patronage is the way to winning the culture and narrative wars. The administration must act with strength to avoid further bloodshed. Failure is not an option.

I am most shattered that Charlie will not get to see his children grow up and they will have to grow up without a legendary. His wife Erika’s most recent Tweet was a prayer we should keep in our hearts:

Politico, Axios, and CNN competed hard with NYT for most revolting coverage:

Wikipedia will reinforce Orwellian history:

The same playbook is being used on Charlie:

Emily Cochrane, the author of the NYT article, has a track record of hard left bio and a cringe theater kid bio: “I now live in Nashville with my two cats, Hercules and Yuzu, and keep tabs on whatever Broadway musical is coming to town.”

Decarlos copied Cleon Peterson’s art:

Trump was only an inch away from Charlie’s fate:

Charlie tried to warn us: