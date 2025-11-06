How To Make "It Do Be Like That (Mista Stancil)"

Comrades: IDBLTMS. Jason Rink deserves an award for his masterpiece of mockery, which has received millions of views. In our conversation, we discuss:
How his life and cancellation led to making a music video about the mimetic Will Stancil
Inspiration from and collaboration with Emily Youcis of The Will Stancil Show
Crafting the lyrics, melody, and aesthetics of the IDBLTMS song and more to come
The future of the Stancilverse and the decline of South Park
Power of authenticity, promises and perils of AI for creators
Working with SXSW, Mike Judge, and Ron Paul on direct-response marketing
What victory looks like in the culture wars
The left’s massive advantage in patronage
What he learned from getting cancelled for making documentaries about Jan 6, The Shaman, and Nick Fuentes
Is Will Stancil a real boy?