How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov
Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
How To Make "It Do Be Like That (Mista Stancil)"
0:00
-1:10:08

How To Make "It Do Be Like That (Mista Stancil)"

An interview with filmmaker Jason Rink, the creator of the banger music video (69 min)
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Jason Rink's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
and
Jason Rink
Nov 06, 2025

Comrades: IDBLTMS. Jason Rink deserves an award for his masterpiece of mockery, which has received millions of views. In our conversation, we discuss:

  • How his life and cancellation led to making a music video about the mimetic Will Stancil

  • Inspiration from and collaboration with Emily Youcis of The Will Stancil Show

  • Crafting the lyrics, melody, and aesthetics of the IDBLTMS song and more to come

  • The future of the Stancilverse and the decline of South Park

  • Power of authenticity, promises and perils of AI for creators

  • Working with SXSW, Mike Judge, and Ron Paul on direct-response marketing

  • What victory looks like in the culture wars

  • The left’s massive advantage in patronage

  • What he learned from getting cancelled for making documentaries about Jan 6, The Shaman, and Nick Fuentes

With Actor and Screenwriter Mike White.
Image

How To Win America's Counter-Cultural Revolution

Yuri Bezmenov
·
Jan 30
How To Win America's Counter-Cultural Revolution

Comrades: American capitalists have a responsibility to protect our civilization from communists.

Read full story

Is Will Stancil a real boy?

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Yuri Bezmenov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture