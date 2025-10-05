How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James M.'s avatar
James M.
21m

Interesting take! I've been thinking a lot about authenticity lately. It seems that our public personalities are suffering from an epidemic of disconnection and fakeness. The strange thing is that they don't even seem to realize it. These aren't the pathologies or strategies of a few maladjusted people. They are class-wide social realities.

I suspect they indicate a culture which has become so stratified and comfortable that certain well-connected people can essentially live their entire lives on 'pretend' mode. And we're all forced to play along.

When was the last time you saw an interviewer or journalist question the authenticity of one of these ridiculous people? Surely EVERYONE realizes they're full of shit?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yuri Bezmenov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture