How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Call Us Daddies #13: Johann Kurtz - How To Leave a Legacy
Call Us Daddies #13: Johann Kurtz - How To Leave a Legacy

The author of the new book "Leaving a Legacy" lays out a long-term vision for families, inheritance, and charity - easter egg at the end
Yuri Bezmenov
Johann Kurtz
Nov 28, 2025

Comrades: Johann Kurtz has written a tome for aspiring patriarchs: Leaving a Legacy. It ties together many vital themes about building strong families that will flourish for many generations. In our conversation, we discuss:

  • Why his book is so important at this moment in history

  • Subverting The Giving Pledge with The Legacy Pledge

  • Why Buffet backed out of The Giving Pledge, which now has ~250 signatories representing ~$600 billion in wealth

  • A father’s duty to counter the demoralization of charity and inheritance with ritualization; avoiding the cautionary tales of the Ford Foundation and MacArthur Foundation, FedEx and tech divorcees

  • Blind spots for people with tech/finance wealth and their wealth managers and advisors

  • Social and political upheaval from intergenerational wealth transfer, as seen in Succession

  • Destigmatizing nepotism, aristocracies, dynasties, and patronage

  • Lessons from European and American noble families who secured a legacy right way

  • Practical advice on building a great house and the importance of beauty in stewardship

  • Why he chose to settle in Transylvania in the Carpathian Mountains

  • What legacy he wants to leave for his family and our civilization

Becoming Noble
My book - Leaving a Legacy - is out now
After risking everything and devoting many months to it, my book Leaving a Legacy: Inheritance, Charity, & Thousand-Year Families is out now in digital, paperback, and hardcover…
The Culturist
Why Did Wealth Stop Building Beautiful Things?
Why are the wealthiest men of today seemingly incapable of building beautiful things…
What legacy do you want to leave your family?

