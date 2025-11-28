Call Us Daddies #13: Johann Kurtz - How To Leave a Legacy

Comrades: Johann Kurtz has written a tome for aspiring patriarchs: Leaving a Legacy. It ties together many vital themes about building strong families that will flourish for many generations. In our conversation, we discuss:

Why his book is so important at this moment in history

Subverting The Giving Pledge with The Legacy Pledge

Why Buffet backed out of The Giving Pledge, which now has ~250 signatories representing ~$600 billion in wealth

A father’s duty to counter the demoralization of charity and inheritance with ritualization; avoiding the cautionary tales of the Ford Foundation and MacArthur Foundation, FedEx and tech divorcees

Blind spots for people with tech/finance wealth and their wealth managers and advisors

Social and political upheaval from intergenerational wealth transfer, as seen in Succession

Destigmatizing nepotism, aristocracies, dynasties, and patronage

Lessons from European and American noble families who secured a legacy right way

Practical advice on building a great house and the importance of beauty in stewardship

Why he chose to settle in Transylvania in the Carpathian Mountains