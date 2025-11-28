Call Us Daddies #13: Johann Kurtz - How To Leave a Legacy

Comrades: Johann Kurtz has written a tome for aspiring patriarchs: Leaving a Legacy. It ties together many vital themes about building strong families that will flourish for many generations. In our conversation, we discuss:
Why his book is so important at this moment in history
Subverting The Giving Pledge with The Legacy Pledge
Why Buffet backed out of The Giving Pledge, which now has ~250 signatories representing ~$600 billion in wealth
A father’s duty to counter the demoralization of charity and inheritance with ritualization; avoiding the cautionary tales of the Ford Foundation and MacArthur Foundation, FedEx and tech divorcees
Blind spots for people with tech/finance wealth and their wealth managers and advisors
Social and political upheaval from intergenerational wealth transfer, as seen in Succession
Destigmatizing nepotism, aristocracies, dynasties, and patronage
Lessons from European and American noble families who secured a legacy right way
Practical advice on building a great house and the importance of beauty in stewardship
Why he chose to settle in Transylvania in the Carpathian Mountains
What legacy he wants to leave for his family and our civilization
What legacy do you want to leave your family?