Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
Call Us Daddies #14: John Papola
The host of Dad Saves America and founder of Emergent Order talks about the importance of storytelling (72 min)
Jan 11, 2026
Comrades: Dads will save America. John Papola has been leading the charge.

In our conversation, we discuss:

  • Why he started Emergent Order Foundation in 2020 and how Dad Saves America fits into his platform

  • The challenges of raising boys in an anti-male woke education system

  • Pushing back against teachers and the subversion of high school debate

  • Why the left has maintained an iron grip over culture and arts

  • How we can win with better education and storytelling

  • The nature of virality, making sense of Minneapolis ICE incident

  • Managing technology and social media usage for his kids

  • What it was like to move from Jersey to Texas and his dairy farmer theory of migration

Radical Discourse: Reviving Civil Debate In A Polarized World w/ John Papola - LibertyCon

