Call Us Daddies #14: John Papola

Comrades: Dads will save America. John Papola has been leading the charge.
In our conversation, we discuss:
Why he started Emergent Order Foundation in 2020 and how Dad Saves America fits into his platform
The challenges of raising boys in an anti-male woke education system
Pushing back against teachers and the subversion of high school debate
Why the left has maintained an iron grip over culture and arts
How we can win with better education and storytelling
The nature of virality, making sense of Minneapolis ICE incident
Managing technology and social media usage for his kids
What it was like to move from Jersey to Texas and his dairy farmer theory of migration