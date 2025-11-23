How To Cover "Mostly Peaceful" Protests

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Julio Rosas provides updates from the field: briefing Trump on Antifa, visiting the border on Air Force Two, and seeing riots up close in Mexico City, Chicago, and Los Angeles (48 min)
Yuri Bezmenov
and
Julio Rosas
Nov 23, 2025

Comrades: Real journalists who put their lives on the line deserve respect. Former Marine Julio Rosas is one of them. Since our first podcast last year, he has seen many riots and historical events up close.

In our conversation, we discuss:

  • Leaving Blaze Media to go fully independent

  • Briefing Trump on Antifa with Andy Ngo and other real journalists while fake journalists smeared them

  • Flying on Air Force Two to visit the border with fellow Marine JD Vance

  • ICE riots in Chicago, LA, and other cities

  • Riding with Border and Highway Patrols

  • Charlie Kirk’s emotional memorial

  • The pattern of Zoomer revolutions led by angry young men around the world (Mexico, Nepal, etc.)

  • Are we in for another color revolution summer of love in 2026 and will we need the Insurrection Act to counter it?

“Mostly peaceful” is demoralized doublespeak for color revolution riots.

