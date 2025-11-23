How To Cover "Mostly Peaceful" Protests

Comrades: Real journalists who put their lives on the line deserve respect. Former Marine Julio Rosas is one of them. Since our first podcast last year, he has seen many riots and historical events up close.

In our conversation, we discuss:

Leaving Blaze Media to go fully independent

Briefing Trump on Antifa with Andy Ngo and other real journalists while fake journalists smeared them

Flying on Air Force Two to visit the border with fellow Marine JD Vance

ICE riots in Chicago, LA, and other cities

Riding with Border and Highway Patrols

Charlie Kirk’s emotional memorial

The pattern of Zoomer revolutions led by angry young men around the world (Mexico, Nepal, etc.)

Are we in for another color revolution summer of love in 2026 and will we need the Insurrection Act to counter it?

“Mostly peaceful” is demoralized doublespeak for color revolution riots.