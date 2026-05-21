Call Us Daddies #25: Former Secretary of the Senate Kelly Johnston

Kelly D Johnston served as the 28th Secretary of the Senate from 1995-1996. At the the time, he was the second youngest to ever hold the position. He has also served as a press secretary and chief of staff to various Senators, and as Executive Director of the Senate Republican Policy Committee. Kelly has worked on 35 Senate and House campaigns in 25 states as a regional political director for national Republican committees. He is the proud father of two, including a National Guard leader currently deployed in DC, and grandfather of two.

In our conversation, we discuss: