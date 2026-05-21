How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov
Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
Call Us Daddies #25: Former Secretary of the Senate Kelly Johnston
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Call Us Daddies #25: Former Secretary of the Senate Kelly Johnston

A patriot explains the intricacies of the Senate and how they impact SAVE Act, recess appointments, and MAHA (57 min)
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
May 21, 2026

Kelly D Johnston served as the 28th Secretary of the Senate from 1995-1996. At the the time, he was the second youngest to ever hold the position. He has also served as a press secretary and chief of staff to various Senators, and as Executive Director of the Senate Republican Policy Committee. Kelly has worked on 35 Senate and House campaigns in 25 states as a regional political director for national Republican committees. He is the proud father of two, including a National Guard leader currently deployed in DC, and grandfather of two.

In our conversation, we discuss:

  • How he was appointed to the Secretary of the Senate

  • Responsibilities of the role

  • War stories from his time as Secretary

  • How DC has changed over the past 30 years

  • Why Thune has failed to pass the SAVE Act and confirm many appointments

  • What will happen to the filibuster if Democrats take power again

  • Tensions between establishment and MAGA Republicans

  • The power of MAHA and his experience working for Campbell’s Soup

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13 days ago · 29 likes · 9 comments · kellyjohnston

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