How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Jack McCord
10h

Ah yes, Lee Kuan Yew - the original democratically elected 'authoritarian' leader, the first to discomfit the modern globalists.

My favorite LKY moment was the Michael Fay affair back in 1994. A dirtbag American teenager stole road signs and allegedly vandalized a bunch of vehicles in Singapore, and was sentenced to be caned, as well as spending several months in prison: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caning_of_Michael_Fay

Lee at that time wasn't *technically* running the country, he was senior minister, which he described as an 'advisory' role. But when all the predictable western libtards started clutching their pearls and mewling about the horrors of corporal punishment (incl US president Bill Clinton), Lee went on TV, saying 'the US was neither safe nor peaceful because it did not dare to restrain or punish those who did wrong, adding, "If you like it this way, that is your problem. But, that is not the path we choose." '

Whoever was in charge reduced the sentence from 6 to 4 cane strokes. It's safe to say that Lee wouldn't have bowed to pressure, had he not already stepped aside.

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1994-03-09-mn-31971-story.html

The part that today's western globofascists don't understand is 'the path we choose.' The people of Belarus, Nicaragua, Afghanistan and Singapore are apparently supposed to run their affairs exactly as the failed states of western Europe do.

Jeff Keener
12hEdited

We traveled through Singapore in 1973 and spent ~5 days there before boarding the train through Malaysia to Bangkok. I loved it. Contrary to all other Asian cities, Singapore was clean, beautiful, clean, ancient - trending modern, and CLEAN. I recall that spitting outdoors was outlawed and came with severe penalties since spitting was considered a primary vector for transmission of tuberculosis. I think what I loved most was the night market. Huge and filled with hundreds of street vendors offering the greatest variety of food I've ever seen. I hope that is still a tradition there. Of course, it's been 50 years, but of all the cities of Asia I've traveled through, Singapore has always been the one place I'd like to return to.

