I have the best readers, folks. Comments sections are full of bangers. Oftentimes they are more insightful than the articles. Your responses to last week’s piece on anti-natal child regret propaganda were spiced to perfection. Thank for you sharing your opinions and stories. There are far more of us normal people who love our kids than MSM’s amplification of insane regret.

If you’d like to meet other Yuri readers in your area, check out the comrade network. I read every comment/restack on every article and think everyone would benefit from reading this set. Here are my favorites of the bunch.

From Ali:

Being a mother is one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. Giving my children each other as siblings is one of my best gifts to have ever spent 20 months creating and developing. I don’t miss who I was before motherhood. I don’t like that version of who I was nearly as much as who I am now.

Like with all demanding tasks, I can experience burnout—but I would rather have burnout from tiny marshmallow people demanding more snuggles than I am capable of giving than to have burnout from a boss exploiting my capacity to work hard enough to cover for those who don’t.

From Anne:

I cannot begin to relate to or sympathize with these spoiled, selfish, absurd young women. I have three sons. All adults now starting their own families. When my youngest was 18 months I found out my husband had been cheating on me. It ended our marriage but it didn't end our parenting. We legally separated but didn't divorce. I decided that my sons needed their father, they needed his love and his presence in their lives. So we maintained our household.

I'm 66 now and my chance of a life mate is long done. Sometimes it's hard and lonely but all in all I made a choice that in the long run was my happiest and most fulfilling choice. We raised our boys together with joy and dedication. We have years and years of wonderful memories. We all spend holidays together, we see each other at least once every two weeks, we have grandchildren now. We are blessed. We made the decision that was best for our sons and as it turns out it was best for us.

Raising three boys was high octane worry and endless joy. Yes there were some very hard and scary times, as there is in every life but I will never do anything as fulfilling and meaningful as raising my sons. What a shame that so many young women, including these young women complaining about motherhood have drunk the liberal, liberated woman Kool-aid and will never know or allow themselves to know that being a mother is a womans highest and greatest purpose. Maybe their avacado toast and a Starbucks coffee will fill their empty souls in 20 years. So very sorry for their children.

From JD:

My mom loved being a mom to all her boys (4 in total) from day 1 until the day she passed away. She didn’t say “I love you” often - if ever - because she didn’t need to. Actions speak louder than words. I miss her kind words and advice every day.

But some of this “mom regret” in society falls on the dads of the world, too. My wife maintained her successful professional career, along to being a mom to our kids, I believe in-part because I tried my damndest to be a better father to my kids than my dad was to my brothers and me. He wasn’t a bad father, he was a good provider, but he never really provided the level of support that my mom could have used.

In my 30+ years of being a father, I changed my share of diapers without complaint, stayed up at night with sick kids, helped with homework, cooked and cleaned, drove countless carpools, went on college visits, etc. Some of the dads in our friend pool were invisible when it came to these types of tasks.

I believe that a lot of this “regretful mom theory” falls back on the expectations demonstrated in popular broadcast and social media. Dads are continually made out to be the “idiots” in family relationships; while moms are the ones that “hold everything together”. In popular media, when marital relationships fall apart, it’s because Dad leaves with a younger woman, not because Mom is cheating with a co-worker or has gone through a massive personality change following a midlife crisis.

From Peter:

I’m only seven months in, but I’ve quickly realized that neuroticism is the enemy of parental joy. Don’t complain or wring your hands over your duties. Just do them, simply because they need to be done. Yes, the day-to-day is difficult, but the joy I get from seeing my son smile when I get home from work or watching him go to town on a plate of beef and avocado wipes all of that difficulty off the books.

From Ruth:

In the late ‘80s the psychology industry made child-rearing into a massive burden on parents. The benign “neglect” of the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s, and early ‘80s was ditched for continuous involvement, meaning micromanaging kids’ emotions and activities at all times. Of course this was horrible for parents, and not so great for kids either. (I abstained from this neurosis, and raised my kids pretty much the way I’d been raised in the ‘60s.)

It has only gotten worse. Now people are constantly subject to social media posts of high-achieving ‘professional’ parents. And the constant hand-wringing of the mental health clowns makes people afraid of damaging a child by making a wrong decision. No wonder people don’t want to do this.

Parenting needs reform, and I’m guessing the changes will need to be made by parents, since psychologists and teachers don’t seem able to back off of their escalating demands. They have f*$ked up our children and our society in so many ways. We need to send them packing.

From Forward Nebraska:

The same women complaining of lack of family support are the ones finding stupid reasons to “no contact” their extended family. The result of stunning and brave narcissism. It is always the children who suffer. Many many grandparents are mourning the loss also.

From Kelly:

I’m going to take a stab in the dark that not one of these “regretful” women has a relationship with Jesus.

From Brady:

These people are contemptible. Literally zero sympathy if you don’t count the cost. Who puts their hand to the plow and looks back is not fit. They have no idea what love is. To say you love a child whom you brought into the world and then turn around and bitch and moan about how you can’t have brunch anymore is beyond disgusting.

There is no greater love than to lay down your life for another. If you are unwilling to do this you are a coward, a sick-souled creature, a lover of Mammon, and anyone who sympathizes or encourages you in this attitude is a ghoulishly gleeful party to the destruction of your spirit. Anathema.

From Richard:

This is cultural rot dressed up as “honesty.” Legacy media cherry-picks burnout stories and amplifies them until dysfunction looks normal and motherhood looks like a mistake. It’s propaganda by repetition. Meanwhile, real life—families, purpose, legacy—gets buried under Reddit therapy loops and career angst. Of course parenting is hard. Anything meaningful is. But reducing children to a “lifestyle downgrade” is the kind of nihilism that collapses societies. Jessie Buckley’s speech cut through the noise—joy, sacrifice, love, continuity. That’s reality. The rest is narrative engineering. You don’t fix regret by normalizing it—you fix it by rebuilding culture around meaning, family, and responsibility.

Tired Citizen’s reply:

I work with an upper 30’s woman who voices so much of these with her two young children. If one gets sick with a cold or other normal thing, you would think her world ended. Sometimes I want to ask “why then did you have children if they are such an inconvenience to you?” But that is how they were brought up in the firmly rooted indoctrination of feminism. Thankfully her mother takes care of her grandchildren while mom and dad works otherwise they would be at a daycare.

From Suzanne:

MSM — its job is to destroy the family by whatever means necessary, especially white families in the western world. As you read this article, just know that Islam is proliferating throughout every country across the planet. Muslim birth rates are rising. All others are falling.

When “they” came for the families during the 70s with the women’s liberation movement no one could have predicted what destructive effects it would have on society. Fifty years later here we are. The powers that be have not EVEN given up. They’re insistent in subverting us to go along with their sick agenda.

Women need to reclaim their true given purpose. Stay at home. Strengthen themselves, their husbands and their children.

From Price:

There’s no way that an infant doesn’t internalize their mother’s dislike and disdain for them. If an infant doesn’t get their needs fulfilled, the need doesn’t go away. It stays with them their entire life, and runs their entire life. Imagine being middle aged and still needing a mother’s love. It can’t happen if it didn’t happen at the critical time. For example, simping for a woman can never be a satisfying substitute for the original lack of mother’s love.

So the middle-aged human is driven by a need that can’t be satisfied because it isn’t in the critical timeframe. They develop substitute needs, but whatever they do to fulfill them can’t satisfy. It’s like tying a blind over a newborn kitten’s eyes for a week, then expecting them to develop eyesight.

But go ahead and damage your newborn, leave them in a crib crying, pass them off to uncaring caregivers. Then lie about your part in the origin of their development problems for the rest of their lives.

From Kurt:

Genius analysis from Yuri: “Terrible school district is liberal code word for too much diversity”.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Thanks! Translating leftist doublespeak is my specialty.

From Nard:

Interesting that you wrote about this today! Jennifer Sey did, too. She said, “The result [of a culture that promises effortless happiness to women]? A cohort of women too fragile for the beautiful chaos of raising children, let alone adult life.”

There’s a hard cultural truth in this.

For decades, women were told that fulfillment lives outside the home—that career, independence, and personal achievement matter most. The importance of motherhood has been steadily diminished, reframed as optional…or even limiting.

That message doesn’t just disappear.

It shapes what women value, what they choose—and what they feel prepared for.

So when we see women openly regretting—and even resenting—motherhood, it’s not coming out of nowhere. It’s the predictable result of a culture that has quietly devalued it for years.

We didn’t just shift priorities—we redefined what was worth choosing. And now we’re living with the consequences.

The two of you are spot on. We (the feminist movement) created this. And now we all have to deal with the consequences of it.

From Dawn:

I can be empathetic in regard to the stress of being a mom, especially financial hardship. But this article is so sad. I feel my heart breaking when I see an animal reject one of its babies — remember the monkey with the stuffed animal? - so this is really heart breaking when you think of how the baby feels.

A bit off topic, and by no means want to start any debate, but I often wonder if a “colicky baby” is actually a vaccine injured baby?

From Donnie:

Honestly everyone goes through a bit of this when they first have kids, especially when they're young and were having a great time before. All of a sudden you have no money, time, freedom, or anything but a 24/7 job that feels joyful but not very fun. We all know exactly the type that feeds into the pain as some "crisis" when in reality having children means life is no longer about you and it's a life changing opportunity. Lean into it. The line about bottomless mimosas and brunch is dead on.

From Anonymous Mongoose:

We live in a world where people believe that their fantasy of an ideal life is achievable. Their expectations are the problem.

This points to neuroticism. In fact, it’s the very definition of it: wanting reality to bend to your will, instead of taking things as they come and be content with what you have.

The internet and liberal circles self-select for high neuroticism it seems.

The cure? A handful of years of psychotherapy. But it’s hard work. Nobody wants to do it.

From Brigitte:

My mom is kind of like these women, though maybe a less severe, less Third Wave Feminist version. She often reminded us what a bigwig she’d have been if we, her family, had not been such a big stone around her neck.

Now she’s around 80 and wants her children and grandchildren to visit and be around all the time.

We got used to doing for ourselves as children, including cooking our own dinners, so we don’t even really know how to be around our mom now.

When she visited her grandkids when they were young, they would run free while she stared at her phone; she didn’t interact with them much.

From Juju:

They regret it because they don’t like the end results. It wasn’t what they hoped for because they didn’t have the right kind of sacrificial heart and mindset that you need for child rearing. When trying to “have it all” something has got to give. In their case they let their kids give by setting them on the back burner when their own aspirations conflicted with true parenting. Then they didn’t have a good outcome because of that, and now grumble that the whole thing robbed THEM of the life they could have had. “I went to the childbearing parade and all I got was this lousy hat” vibes. Still utterly selfish and incapable of sacrifice.

Yes, having children requires sacrifices. Period. If you aren’t willing to sacrifice don’t have them. Not everybody has to sacrifice as much as the next woman because we all have different circumstances, but when you go into it you have to be willing to sacrifice it all for them. That’s love. And when you hold them for the first time, if that doesn’t lock into your brain then you’re truly a sick person. When I chose to have kids I went into it knowing that I’d give up everything in my life for them if I had to. Well, as it turned out I had to sacrifice more than most other mothers did, but I don’t regret it one bit. I love them way more than the life I could have had.

From Nathalie:

Amazing and important piece Yuri. Parenting is challenging and if you’re a woman unwilling to let it shape you but think you can fit children into a controlled life, it’s no surprise that these women regret having children. No one is going to pat you on the back for becoming a parent and that’s the sort of release from dependence on self-centred external validation that improves a society.

From Patricia:

The BBC article is pure propaganda, and the people who commissioned and assembled it, knew exactly what they were doing. They were devaluing and delegitimizing all alternative sources of identity-- including primal sources-- so that humans both male and female will be interchangeable, infinitely programmable units of value with nowhere to go and nowhere to look except to their bureaucratic and corporate masters for validation. As Paul Kingsnorth notes ironically, “’liberating’ all potential birthing-people to spend more time at work, lovingly nurturing economic growth.”

From Lisa:

Being a SAHM was the best job that I ever had. I would do it all over again even though one of mine is estranged from me. Being a parent to my younger kids was just so fun and I hope that I get a grandchild (or a few) that I can hold, care and play with.

From Kathleen:

I’m appalled. Reading the nonsense these spoiled women feel the need to broadcast anonymously, I want to ask them to recall how much time, energy, and selflessness their own mothers devoted to THEM and their development, education, and support. And I want to ask their husbands how they put up with their self-centered wives’ unrealistic expectations and complaints.

These women are fooling themselves if they believe they can keep their animosity toward their children from being deeply felt as rejection and unworthiness. You cannot disguise such negative emotions while faking motherhood. Each of these women needs a severe reality check and an eye-opening lecture about priorities.

From Danielle:

How many of the childless women in our society are the bitter, old white female activists who protest endlessly and shrilly against whatever the latest trend is?

The UNFULFILLED ones, who may even regret it when it’s too late?

I suspect that leaving children until your mid to late 30s and 40s is too late. You are too set in your ways and attached to your own lovely life to be flexible enough to adapt well. Some of these people seem to treat their children as “just another job” that they must excel at, instead of as a miniature person to shepherd and help grow.

From Shrinking Violet:

What kind of monster would state publicly that she regrets having had kids? These women publish their photos and names in major media outlets! Where their kids, and everybody else, can see it! Awww, poor moms, they can’t sleep in and follow their whims and live like teenagers anymore; they have to take care of their kids. Boo hoo hoo.

Never mind that a woman is sort of programmed by nature to want kids. Never mind that children cement a marriage. Never mind that parenthood makes you grow, unlocks your potential, brings wisdom. When you are old and sickly and your figure has gone to hell and all your cool friends have disappeared, the people most likely to care bout you, to visit you and help you and mourn your death are *your kids*. Duh! Something has gone very wrong with homo sapiens if this is the new normal. I blame feminism and shallow ME-ME-ME culture.

From Mike:

The zeitgeist demands we produce, consume, and live as rootless “citizens of the world”. Travel, shop, work 70 hours a week in your mid-level adult daycare job so you can travel shop and consume more.

Kids don’t fit into that so the zeitgeist would have you replace them with “furbabies”, trips to Bali, a stylish condo in some urban population sink, and a new Prada handbag.

The reality is a large percentage will be permanently lost to this mind virus. The best inoculation is to live a good life and let that be a pilot light for those willing to look up from their phones long enough to see it.

From Codex:

Expanding that one note in the longer damning piece:

Enstupidated and psychologically-broken liberal women feel stressed and resentful because they’re struggling, sacrificing, trying to keep their family’s heads afloat financially, all to support 9 billion dollars in gravy for a bunch of Somali* free-loader criminals and the corrupt Democrat** politicians they voted in.

They can’t blame their pseudo-children or their pseudo-family support group, or their trash religion, so they attack the one thing they can reach: their kids.

BIPOC pets, a hive of wasp-y girlboss catladies, and the Current Thing Narrative are no substitute for real kids for whom you’re the sun that lights up their day, a connected family, and Christ.

A corker, Mr. Bezmenov.

*And to be fair, native-born. Thanks libertarians!

**Vote SAVE act! Libtards, it’ll whack loads of Republicans too you know. They’re also in on the grift.

From Earl:

Do these people not realize that one day, if not already, their kids will use this newfangled gizmo called “Google” to look up their parents?

Can you imaging being the child who sees his/her mother, in print, essentially saying that you ruined your mother’s life?

From Ingrid:

As a woman who could not get children and wanted 3, it is disturbing to read about these women that put career first. It should be possible for all those that really want to be a mother, to be a stay-at-home mom. Husbands should earn enough to make this possible, like it used to be 50 years ago. Why do women so necessarily need a career to be for filled?

Doing a proper household is a full time job. Of course if you prefer to work out and hire a cleaner, a babysitter and eat only out or takeout, life is ‘easier’ but is it? because these luxuries cost you your income - you also need an extra car, nice clothes, make-up, etc. because of the job! And I don’t see how working 70 hours can be all so fulfilling in exchange of giving your child in strange hands! I am now a happy animal mom, and stopped going out pretty much to be with them!

From Frederik on COVID:

This is a really good reminder of what a deeply strange chapter this was in recent history, one that will look more eerie the further we get from it. I suppose that’s always the case for mass delusions. What made this one unique was that so much of it was consumed as content, obsessively, from our locked-down abodes – from dancing nurses to sermonising news anchors, the relentless newsfeed and confusion held us spellbound.

The main discovery for me – not sure if it’s a white pill – was seeing the fault line emerge between people who valued freedom and personal responsibility and those who demanded authoritarianism in service of their own safety. I knew human psychology could be divided in various ways – left and right, introvert and extrovert – but this divide was new to me and remains something that lingers over every new relationship: is this the sort of person who believes everything the media tells them, who demands restrictions and compliance, or someone who instinctively resists it? Once you’ve seen that, it’s very hard to unsee.

From Richard on Bullshit Jobs:

AI is about to expose the greatest white-collar grift of the last half-century. For years, the Professional Managerial Class built careers around PowerPoints, status meetings, and bureaucratic theater that produced nothing tangible. AI doesn’t care about office politics or résumé inflation—it just does the task. Instantly.

That’s a terrifying prospect for the armies of middle managers whose main skill was managing other middle managers. The coming disruption won’t just be economic; it will be cultural. The real economy—people who build, fix, move, and create—will matter again. The laptop aristocracy is discovering a brutal truth: when the bullshit disappears, so do the bullshit jobs.

From Miles on the Oscars:

It’s not just movies look what they’ve done to music… look what they’ve done to art, architecture, food, the environment, family, community. These people are parasites they destroy whatever they touch and they infiltrated everything. The problem is the people can’t see it. So here is what will happen because I see it with the teenagers. The revolting music of today is so repulsive that the kids in high school refused to listen to it. I see them listening to music before the year notably music from the 70s and 80s so as people veer away from this shit, they’re pushing on us. you’re going to see a revival of old movies, old art, etc.

If only all actresses could deliver white pills like Jessie Buckley:

Mom, dad, thank you for teaching us to dream and never to be defined by expectation but to carve from your own passion. You. Fred, I love you man. I love you. You’re the most incredible dad, you’re my best friend, and I want to have 20,000 more babies with you. I do! And Isla, my little girl who is 8 months who has absolutely no idea what’s going on and is probably dreaming of milk, but this is kind of a big deal. And I love you and I love being your mom and I can’t wait to discover life beside you. Chloe and Maggie, to get to know this incandescent woman and journey to understand the capacity of a mother’s love is the greatest collision of my life. It’s Mother’s Day in the UK today. So I would like to dedicate this to the beautiful chaos of a mother’s heart. We all come from a lineage of women who continue to create against all odds. Thank you for recognizing me in this role. This is the greatest honor, I can’t even believe it.

NYMag is continuing its jihad against normal families - there are way more of us than there are of them:

Red guards in black robes and AWFL girlbosses are a danger to all families:

***My first Elon retweet here has reached 15 million views