How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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Anonymous Mongoose's avatar
Anonymous Mongoose
19hEdited

Thanks for the props Yuri! There are more zingers where this comes from!!!

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One lone voice's avatar
One lone voice
16h

Being a parent is fantastic. I wish we had more than two children. Life is full of challenges, trials and tribulations which make the joyous times and sunny days that much more meaningful. Thank you, Yuri, for helping others understand that children, love and traditional family structures and values are the bedrock for a healthy society.

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