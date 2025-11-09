How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.'s avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.
19h

This ought to be obvious to everyone. Immigrants increase the demand. Why do so many people hold onto the idea that the US owes the world "a better life." If these immigrants are so hardworking and wonderful, and make our country such a wonderful place, how about they stay home and do that to their own countries?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Ellie is Based in Paris's avatar
Ellie is Based in Paris
19h

Another banger. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

HEH is the perfect acronym because that is what AWFL PMCs say when your voice concerns the reply is simply that if you own a successful plumbing business or otherwise self-employed, and live in Nebraska, you must be racist and selfish.

You see, your family should be priced out of existence to pay for healthcare and free buses for interns at Teen Vogue.

HEH, learn to code you stupid hick. I studied feminist literature at Brown.

In all seriousness, all of the problems described above are a function of government intervention.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
59 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yuri Bezmenov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture