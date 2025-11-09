Comrades: Abundance and affordability can be achieved through deportation and incarceration - welcome to MAGA Econ/PoliSci 101.

The most unaffordable resources in America are housing, education, and healthcare (HEH). Leftist policies resulting in regulation, inflation, and tax hikes have caused HEH quality to decline and prices to rise for decades. Democrats are the arsonists who start the fire, then claim they can put it out with more gasoline while gaslighting you. Biden caused record inflation by printing trillions. Yet MSM covered for him by calling it “transitory”, while framing Trump’s clean up efforts as a “crisis” even though many staples like gas and eggs are cheaper now.

Mass migration and decarceration in the name of “criminal justice” are long-term drivers increasing the demand of HEH while reducing the supply. Any proposed solutions that don’t involve deportation and incarceration will never meaningfully lower costs. MAGA needs to reclaim this issue from the Marxist free stuff lies to avoid repeating the 2025 elections in the 2026 midterms. This is the only thing that matters for the next year. We cannot afford to let the communists win. Our republic is at stake.

Housing

America has plenty of housing. The reason it has become unaffordable is due to unsustainable immigration and crime levels. ~300 million Americans must compete with ~50 million legal and illegal immigrants for homes. Vast swaths of neighborhoods within and suburbs surrounding every city are no-go zones. They are overrun by criminals, drug addicts, and foreigners concentrated in ethnic enclaves that don’t speak English. Skid Row (LA) and Tenderloin (SF) are the two most prominent examples of prime locations ruined by leftist policies. Areas that were livable for middle class families a generation ago are now unrecognizable and undesirable.

Everyone knows these brutal realities, but can’t say them out loud. Real estate brokers steer clients to the few remaining patches that resemble a first world country. Those places require over $1 million for a starter home or $5,000/month of rent for a 2-bedroom apartment. The cost of living pressure keeps rising as corporations continue to cut well-paying American jobs, while replacing them with cheaper H1-B indentured servants or outsourcing. On the revenue side, protect the American workers’ wages above all else. “Affordable housing” is leftist doublespeak for seizing land as patronage slums for their voters and enrich their developer cronies. Let the local markets decide where to build new homes. If we keep criminals in jail and deport illegals, millions of existing residential real estate units can boost viable inventory. For good measure, ban foreign and institutional investors from buying up single family homes. Supply rises, demand drops, and prices fall.

Education

Quality of education is tied to housing and wealth. Teachers’ unions have constrained the supply of good education by fighting against school choice, watering down the curriculum, and controlling certification of new teachers as well as accreditation of new schools. Private school tuitions have skyrocketed because elite institutions want to keep their admissions rates low and preserve their brands as status symbols. Many are luxury goods for the holders of luxury beliefs. AWFL Zohran voters pay premiums to avoid living in places that have Zohran demographics.

Public schools have been crippled by DEI ideological capture. Commissars groom red guards and cater to the lowest common denominator. Many urban school districts do not have any students achieving at grade level for math and reading, while they spend $30,000 per student. Classrooms are swamped with migrant children who don’t know English, requiring additional resources. As with the rest of society, only a few disruptive individuals destroy the classroom experience for everyone else. Give parents more choices and funding to pursue education that works best for their children. Transfer the funds away from failing public schools and towards vouchers. Bonus points for any policies that incentivize homeschooling and more babies.

Healthcare

America spends more on healthcare than any other country at ~20% of GDP, but achieves poor results compared to other developed nations. Big Pharma, insurance companies, and hospitals rake in record profits with artificial scarcity and pricing power. The medical school and licensing cartels cap the number of doctors and nurses they graduate each year. American patients pick up the bill for illegals, who increase demand and get everything for free.

The Obamacare chickens are coming home to roost. Massive overhauls are required to save our failing healthcare system. Reengage MAHA to focus on preventative health habits that keep patients out of the sickness care vortex. When our institutions become filled with useless and oftentimes toxic administrators, our country gets dumber and sicker - Idiocracy style. We need to do to our education and healthcare systems what Elon did to Twitter.



The Unaffordable Rubicon

Democrats will end the filibuster if they ever retake power. They will cement permanent control with court packing, mass amnesty, and DC/PR statehood. We cannot afford to let that happen. Now is the time for RINOs cross the Rubicon behind Trump’s mandate, or else we will all be butchered in the shallows. In the meantime, the Schumer shutdown presents an opportunity to break out the Milei chainsaw. DOGE more departments, budgets, and nonessential federal workers. Send tax rebate checks in the mail to show the savings to taxpayers. The vast majority of the bureaucrats in northern Virginia just voted for Attorney General Jay Jones, who fantasized about shooting Republicans and their kids. People who want half the country dead do not deserve our hard-earned money. What better way to hold them accountable?

