How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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The Dandy Highwayman's avatar
The Dandy Highwayman
Feb 9, 2023

Adrienne Barbeau... Some of the greatest sweater kittens ever to grace the silver screen.

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YM's avatar
YM
Feb 9, 2023

Great post. Modern Hollywood would never make a movie about the Maryland 400 because that would put America and masculine values in a positive light.

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