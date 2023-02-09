Comrades: Remember the Maryland 400.

They are the most unsung heroes in American and New York history. Everyone knows the legend of the 300 Spartans, who made a heroic last stand against 10,000+ Persians at Thermopylae. King Leonidas’ sacrifice bought time for other Greeks and inspired them to ultimately repel the invasion.

The much lesser known Maryland 400 made a similar sacrifice on August 27, 1776 at the Battle of Brooklyn. It was the first major battle after the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the largest of the entire Revolutionary War. The redcoats were threatening to envelop both flanks, forcing the Continental Army to retreat across the Gowanus creek.

The Maryland 400 stayed behind to conduct rear guard defense. Outnumbered 10 to 1, they charged with bayonets into the British lines. They bought precious time for George Washington and the Continental Army to escape and fight another day.

Only a dozen of these heroes made it back to American lines - a 97% casualty rate. Were it not for their sacrifice, there was a good chance the entire army would have been destroyed and the Revolution crushed. There would be no Valley Forge, no Delaware crossing, no Yorktown. The country and the world as we know it would not exist.

If you ever visit NYC, spend a day in Brooklyn to retrace Washington’s steps. Walk through Prospect Park to the Maryland monument, The Old Stone House where the Maryland 400 made their stand, then up Park Slope and Cobble Hill to Brooklyn Heights where Washington surveyed the carnage. The Fort Greene monument pays tribute to all Revolutionary War soldiers who were brutalized in British prison ships.

A bald eagle has recently moved into Prospect Park to pay tribute:

The Maryland 400 had more fortitude than all 2 million modern Brooklynites combined. To this day, their bodies have not been found. Historians speculate they might be buried under a site in Gowanus that is now a Whole Foods. Above where they rest, karents can buy $10 cricket bars for their masked trans kids.

In another example of demoralization, the high ground where George Washington observed the carnage is marked by a small plaque on a Trader Joe’s that used to be a bank. None of the bugmen shopping and working there know its significance. On Monday’s podcast, I will detail my farcical experiences shopping at that Trader Joe’s.

The Maryland 400 were part of the elite Maryland Line. George Washington referred to his Maryland units as his "Old Line," giving Maryland one of its nicknames as "The Old Line State”. The bayonet on the coat of arms of the 175th Infantry Regiment honors the Maryland 400.

The commander of the Maryland 400 was Mordecai Gist. He had two sons, one of whom he named "Independent" and the other "States." Mordecai was related to States Rights Gist, who became a brigadier general in the Confederate Army. States Rights was killed while leading a charge at the Battle of Franklin in the Civil War.

For the creatives reading this, the Maryland 400 deserve an epic movie. In addition to Escape from New York, these 3 movies capture the essence of modern NYC.

National Geographic Doomsday Preppers: here is the full 40-minute episode about 3 New Yorkers making and practicing escape plans. It is hilarious and frightening to realize that if shit really hits the fan, NYC is the last place you want to be. There are no good escape routes. The Texas episode is the polar opposite, where families reach their survivalist bunkers within an hour and are fully stocked with weapons, food, and water.

The Warriors is another cult classic that was released a few years before Escape from New York. Like Gangs of New York, it’s all about tribalism in a melting pot:

Joaquin Phoenix put in a performance for the ages in Joker. His laugh became the rallying cry of Clown World. Many scenes were filmed in NYC, including the iconic stairs dance:

Is NYC Mayor Eric Adams playing The Duke of Escape from New York? Is New York born and raised Tony Fauci playing his sidekick?

If you enjoyed Escape from New York week (Part 1 farewell and Part 2 hidden gems, consider upgrading: