How To Reimagine Anti-racist Borat: Cultural Learnings of DEI for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of America
Comparing Matt Walsh's master trolling in "Am I Racist?" and "What is a Woman?" to Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat, Bruno, and Ali G - plus no cap on god
Comrades: Very nice, high five!
Trolling is an art form. In clown world, the best comedy movies over the past 20 years have been mockumentaries. Woke scriptwriters have no sense of humor and even if they did, they wouldn’t be able to top reality. Matt Walsh’s Am I Racist? reached #4 at the box office in its opening week and is on track to become the thir…