The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation has an $8 billion endowment and awarded $540 million to 650 grantees in 2024. It is the most prolific private donor to the humanities, having given $9 billion since its inception in 1969. Like the MacArthur Foundation, it has been captured by far left activists.

In 2018, Elizabeth Alexander was appointed as the foundation’s black female President. She receives a $2 million sinecure to divert Mellon’s money to social justice. In 2020, she declared: “There won’t be a penny that is going out the door that is not contributing to a more fair, more just, more beautiful society.”

Elizabeth has the ultimate DEI commissar resume. Her education includes high school at the “elite” DC private school Sidwell Friends, undergrad at Yale, and PhD at UPenn. She returned to Yale as a professor for 15 years, where she taught poetry and chaired the African American studies department.

From 2015-2018, she worked at the Ford Foundation as director of creativity and free expression. She wouldn’t know creativity or free expression if it hit her in the face. An organization that has a monopoly on the humanities has no diversity of opinion.

In 2009, she performed her poem “Praise Song for the Day” at Obama’s inauguration that was so cringe even leftist rags panned it.

Let this serve as another lesson to any conservatives who care about arts and culture. Invest in patronage as soon as possible. Otherwise the communists will find a way to steal your hard-earned dollars through taxes, groom your children, and trick them into taking over your foundation after you die. Andrew Mellon must be turning in his grave. His wealth was hijacked to sustain a slop factory that backs projects such as “deepen the ongoing conversation in Transgender Studies”

The aesthetics of the Mellon Foundation’s website are exactly what you’d expect. It features Orwellian initiatives like Beyond Incarceration, Multivocality, and University Everywhere. Imagine if a fraction of these funds were given to real beautiful art. Like many other corporate rebrands, the new logo designed in 2022 reflects the rot.

Creating a new visual identity, core vocabulary, and messaging platform is the work of many months and many minds. When we at the Mellon Foundation began undertaking this work, we had just announced our new strategic direction—one that articulated a new approach in our institutional thinking, and a new assessment of both our grantmaking and our operations through the lens of social justice…. Our identity—the identity of the Mellon Foundation—needed pristine clarity on what we stand for, what work we support, and what we seek to achieve: justice in the arts, culture, and humanities today; and justice in our collective future. We wanted to communicate the metaphorical exclamation points of these extraordinary efforts…

Why is Elizabeth hiding her portriat amongst the previous presidents?

Elizabeth will never be fired because she has stacked the board with her cronies. The website does not display their photos because a clear DEI pattern emerges. 8 of the 11 trustees are BIPOC and 8 of 11 are women. The only white man, Paul Farber, uses he/they pronouns and may be the most subversive of them all. Here is a closer look at the commissars, some of whom have links to Obama.

Kathryn Hall is a classic AWFL who runs a family investment office.

Margaret Anadu spent 20 years at Goldman Sachs. She was elevated to Global Head of Sustainability and Head of the Urban Investment Group. Her current fund focuses on equity and “affordable housing”. She also serves on the board of Planned Parenthood. Her humanities expertise must come from murdering unborn humans.

Paul Farber runs Monument Lab, an NGO funded by Mellon that “reimagines monuments as places of learning, healing, and belonging.” Translation: he that targets statues and monuments to remove and replace. The red guards would be proud of his smashing the four olds. His personal website is a highlight reel of ugly public art.

Patrick Gasprad is the bridge between Obama, Soros, and Zohran. Within the Obama administration he served as Director of the White House Office of Political Affairs, Executive Director of the DNC, and Ambassador to South Africa. He was rewarded with a Soros sinecure as President of Open Society Foundation from 2017-2020. Now he advises Zohran, Obama’s socialist heir apparent.

Melissa Gilliam is President of Boston University. AOC is the most prominent alum of a mediocre private school that somehow costs $100,000/year like the Ivies. Gilliam started her career as a DEI commissar at UChicago.

Thelma Golden is Director and Chief Curator of The Studio Museum in Harlem. She serves on the board of the Obama Foundation and is responsible for designing monstrosity that is his presidential library. The New Yorker heralded her for promoting black artists when she was a curator at the Whitney, so you know she’s a subversive.

Kelly Granat is the Chief Investment Officer of a hedge fund called Two Trees. She has two Harvard degrees and is LGBTQ. The ultimate limousine liberal.

Sherrilyn Ifill was the President of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. Now she is the Endowed Chair in Civil Rights at Howard University. She also has a Trump Derangement Substack that is predictably focused on racism.

Maryana Iskander replaced Katherine Maher has CEO of the Wikimedia foundation. She previously ran Planned Parenthood and Harambee, an NGO in South Africa. Also a member of the Yale board of trustees, where she went to law school.

Gaurav Kapadia is the odd man out. He is a classic striver finance bro who thinks supporting communist art is cool. His personal website brags about how he went to Wharton and climbed the socioeconomic ladder through his hedge fund. He has probably spent millions on hideous art pieces to adorn his Tribeca loft and impress his gallery girl mistresses.

Mellon’s leadership team is also all female or BIPOC, except the guy who manages the money. Imagine working at a firm where everyone hates you and the investment returns you generate go towards making the world ugly. Scott must need a lot of cash and alcohol to get through meetings with Sheree, Deana, and Phillip.

The Mellon foundation’s org chart looks similar to DC Water, which is dumping millions of gallons of raw sewage into the Potomac in the same way Mellon is dumping sludge into the humanities. Every institution in America has a board that looks like Mellon, DC Water, and Harvard.

Timothy Mellon is carrying on his family’s legacy while staying under the radar. During the last government shutdown, he donated $130 million to cover the military’s salaries. We need far more acts of patronage like this.

