Comrades: Democrat girlboss governors will destroy your state - unless you vote.

On November 4, Virginia and New Jersey will elect new governors. Democrats Abigail Spanberger (VA) and Mikie Sherrill (NJ) are the frontrunners. They are manchurian candidate clones grown in the DNC.AWFL.PMC.NPC.AI lab. Both position themselves as moderate moms, but are captured by the far left. Both are unable to define what a woman is or commit to banning men from girls’ bathrooms. Both regurgitate the same Kamala-style word salads. Both platforms are copy pasta: orange man bad, abortions good, sanctuary state, climate hysteria, protect LGBTQ+ trans kids. Both pushed masks, school closures, and jab mandates during COVID.

Both are former Congresswomen. Both have masters’ degrees. Both spent time in the military and CIA with suspicious stints at Islamic schools. Both were endorsed by Obama, who filmed videos for both of them wearing the same shirt in the same room. Both have taken donations from CCP-linked groups. Ironically, Abigail was born in New Jersey while Mikie was born in Virginia. They could swap places tomorrow and nothing would be different. The DNC base will vote for Mikie Spanberger because of the (D) next to her name.

Both campaigns were cruising to victory, but have been derailed by October surprises and are now in a dead heat. These scandals would have been disqualifying in saner times. Virginia and New Jersey have shifted from red to purple to deep blue states due to mass migration and demoralization from DC and NYC. GOP presidential candidates have not won VA since 2004 or NJ since 1988. Republicans Jack Ciattarelli (NJ) and Winsome Earle-Sears (VA) can win if Republicans turn out for them the way they do for Trump.

Jay Jones, Abigail’s Attorney General running mate, texted that he wanted to shoot a former Republican speaker of the house and his kids. Like the rest of the Democrat party, she refuses to call for him to drop out. During a debate, Winsome and the moderator pressed her multiple times if she still endorses him. After minutes of dodging, the only answer she could garble was “it’s up to every voter to make their own decision”. She looked away with a demonic smirk when Winsome asked what she would do if someone wanted to shoot her daughters or if a man entered their locker room.

Virginia’s Democrat ticket was designed to pander to the party’s 4 main voting blocs with 3 pale imitations. Abigail is the Temu Hillary, who appeals to the virtue-signaling AWFLs and broken-brain boomers. Lt. Governor candidate Ghazala Hashmi is the Temu Kamala, who appeals to the Zohrantifada immigrants. Attorney General Jay Jones is the Temu Obama, who appeals to the African-American community. They are next in line for the DEI succession.

Meanwhile in Jersey, a FOIA request revealed that Mikie Sherrill was barred from walking at her Naval Academy graduation because of her involvement in a cheating ring. While she sat on the Congressional Armed Forces Committee, she made millions insider trading on defense stocks. Finally, she smeared Charlie Kirk as a vile racist. Like many Democrats, she still acts like she is at a BLM rally in 2020. She shares the same failed policies and dentist as Phil Murphy, the incumbent who is also not from Jersey. He only won reelection in 2021 after 3AM vote dump fortification from corrupt cities like Paterson, which has blocked the use of security cameras and logs for mail-in ballot storage areas. The DOJ needs to step in.

Virginians and New Jerseyans - vote. If you and your based buddies show up at the polls, Jack and Winsome will win. This is your last chance to save your states from the normalization abyss of California, New York, Illinois, and Massachusetts. Virginia and New Jersey are beautiful states worth saving. They were the crossroads of the American Revolution and are the two most populous states in the mid-Atlantic/northeast behind New York. If Abigail and Mikie squeak by, quality of life will keep plummeting. Taxes will go up. Energy prices will spike. Kids will be groomed. Criminals will be released. Illegals will pour in.

Support these patriots:

Virginia Democrats have been proudly showing their bigotry to put Winsome back on the plantation:

Girlboss governors have destroyed every state where they have taken power. More AWFL candidates are frontrunners for 2026. Will America fall to The Great Feminization?

New York: Kathy Hochul - she endorsed the Zohrantifa but he won’t endorse her back for 2026

Michigan: Gretchen Whitmer

Arizona: Katie Hobbs

Massachusetts: Maura Healey

Oregon: Tina Kotek

Maine: Janet Mills

Kansas: Laura Kelly

New Mexico: Michelle Lujan Grisham

California: Katie Porter 2026

Will we see Mikie and Abigail’s downfall on November 5 like Kamala last year?

