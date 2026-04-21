How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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TheAbjectLesson's avatar
TheAbjectLesson
7h

Doc - A lot of people are confused about Iran because they still don't see the full picture, and this is directly related to what Yuri is trying to tell everyone. Iran is NOT (primarily) about the mullahs, or Israel's control, or even Islam v. the West - those are all secondary to what is really happening. The US has been under Chinese communist rule (by proxy) for several decades now. The Clintons shipping manufacturing overseas was the beginning of China's complete control of US politics, culminating in Xi Biden and his drug-addled son (with many, many Chinese business partners). Al Gore's "Inconvenient Truth", the collapsing of US energy production over the carbon climate scam, control over the Panama Canal, Venezuela's oil, the fentanyl precursors in Mexico, the open border, even the Russia hoax and the weaponization of US intel agencies against a sitting President, the compromised voting machines, the stolen 2020 election, and all of the Trans-insanity, ALL of that has China's sticky-fingers behind it. I say it again - ALL of that originates with the Chinese Communist Party.

Trump's election will forever be the exception that proves the old saw about being able to vote your way into socialism but having to shoot your way out. Iran is just the latest front in a silent Great Power struggle between China and the US. Closing the border, Hegseth going to Panama and re-opening the JWTC down there, the Chinese company building a bridge over the canal getting dumped, closing the border, Maduro getting black-bagged openly, and now Iran - a Chinese proxy - is just the latest in Trump's dick-kicking of China. He doesn't want a ground war there - what he wanted was exactly what's happening now: a shifting of oil demand to the US and (now US-controlled) Venezuela. The IRGC closing Hormuz doesn't hurt us at all because we're an oil exporter, but it's a BIG problem for China.

Seen in the proper light, Iran isn't a "problem"; it's the inevitable next step in a series of tactical actions that net to an obvious operational campaign against our greatest enemy, the PRC.

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John Henry Holliday, DDS's avatar
John Henry Holliday, DDS
10h

Good speech.

My worry is that the soon-to-be kinetic war in Iran will turn over power to leftists in America. Permanently. Because of this unpopular excursion, the mimetic war has already turned against Trump, and he has done himself no favor with his bizarre behavior. I view it as a tremendous betrayal of the mission he was assigned.

I understand your hesitance in addressing this war, but I think you should.

JHH, DDS-- 3x Trump voter

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