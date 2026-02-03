How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
33m

Yuri, setting aside for a moment that these events, including George Floyd are all staged on 33rd street to further viciously riven America down racial and political lines—the easier to disintigrate her Constituion and capture her with. The problem with brainwashed liberals (and they very much are) is:

(They are not beyond hope though):

Their safety is derived from warm feelings and holding hands in validation from their peers. It has no basis in logic, reason, or reality. This is an incredibly dangerous mental state to exist in, because the whims of whoever is puppeteering the group, and there is always someone, propagate through the hive mind and can spin almost any contradictory or ludicrous thought or action - to their own well being - or any atrocity against another group into a warm and fuzzy way to ensure their security and continued existance predicated on .... warm feelings and valdiation within the group(think)

As you know Yuri Bezmenov himself explained :

"Exposure to true information does not matter anymore.

A person who is demoralized is unable to assess true information. The facts tell nothing to him.

Even if I shower him with information, with authentic proof, with documents, with pictures. Even if I take him by force to the Soviet Union, and show him a concentration camp, he will refuse to believe it, until he is going to receive a kick in his fat bottom.

When the military boot crushes his balls, then he will understand, but not before that. That is the tragedy of the situation of demoralization." —Yuri Bezmenov on how the Soviets took over countries time and time again"

So how to reach them?

Reply
Share
1 reply
Beverly De Soto's avatar
Beverly De Soto
34m

They found their tribe online. Their tribe has been weaponized by the corrupt Left. My Minneapolis friends are moving out because they've had enough. Probably thousands like them are following suit. Minneapolis will be the next Detroit, destroyed by ignorance leveraged by evil.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yuri Bezmenov · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture