Millennial baizuos (Chinese term for white left) are growing old without growing wise. Their suicidal empathy is devolving into homicidal spite. They are the most demoralized and dangerous demographic in America that is radicalizing further during their midlife crisis.

Renee Good and Alex Pretti were both 37 years old when they died. They put their bodies on the line for the Minneapolis theater kid communist insurrection. Walz, Frey, Ellison, Omar, BlueSky, and Signal group chats whipped them up with virtue signaling bukkake. Their final acts were kamikaze attacks against ICE officers who they believed are the Nazi Gestapo of Orange Hitler. They had a death wish to be martyrs for the woke jihad cult. Protecting illegals, fraudsters, and rapists was the only thing that gave their lives meaning.

From an early age, millennial baizuos were coddled as special snowflakes who deserved participation trophies. No one ever told them no. This lack of discipline prevented them from maturing and building resilience to navigate reality. Campus commissars groomed them into red guards with struggle sessions. They went deep into debt for useless degrees that were made them feel intellectually and morally superior, but instead made them financially and spiritually bankrupt.

2008 was their crowning moment. They worshipped Obama and thought their liberalism would be cool forever. The New York Times, The Daily Show, Buzzfeed, Vice, Vox, and Reddit reinforced their smug echo chambers. They viewed anyone who did not support open borders, trans kids, climate hysteria, DEI, and full term abortion as deplorable racist fascist bigots.

Trump’s surprise win over Queen Hillary in 2016 traumatized them. The 2020 riots and fortified election galvanized them, but after Trump’s landslide in 2024 they are in despair. Hope and change was fake and gay. Their cognitive dissonance will not allow them to accept that their nonsensical social justice has been rejected. An angsty quarter-life crisis has sunk into a nihilistic mid-life crisis. They aged as well as their bad takes.

I have grown up, gone to school, and worked with millennial baizuos like Pretti and Good. There are millions of predictable PMC NPCs like them. Their privilege and sanctimony are off the charts. They are too demoralized to be reasoned with. If they encounter any criticism of their sacred narratives, they shut down dialogue with smears and go no contact.

Millennial snot captures the insufferable snarky phrases they spew every day to cope and seethe. They cannot consider other opinions, change their minds, or course correct. Their tantrums are far worse than my three year old’s. They cling to their failing institutions and shibboleths much harder than conservatives cling to guns and bibles, as Obama once condescended. DEI and mass migration hurt their economic prospects the most, but they continue to support that agenda with more self-hate and self-harm.

The ranks of Antifa are full of millennial baizuos. They have failed in every aspect of life, so they want to burn it all down. Most are in poor physical, emotional, and spiritual health. They are dependent on pharmaceuticals, drugs, and therapy after severing ties with family and old friends. For Good and Pretti, their ideology of death and delusion got them killed. Their Marvel movies do not have happy endings. The god-shaped hole is gaping.

Every other demographic in America can’t stand millennial baizuos. They have a complicated relationship with their No Kings boomer parents. Although they both vote blue, they resent each other. The liberal boomers complain that their millennial kids are entitled, but they were the ones who spoiled them. Downwardly mobile baizuo millennials will not be able to attain the lifestyle of their boomer parents. However, neither can admit what caused the decline and are actively supporting policies that will make things worse. The main difference is that the millennials will be voting for another ~40 years.

Millennial baizuos’ Gen X older siblings find them annoying. Their Gen Z younger siblings think they’re cringe. Their Black and Hispanic “allies” are tired of their patronizing attitudes. Those communities are most negatively impacted by illegal immigration and defund the police. That is why few are showing solidarity alongside the baizuo in Minnesota. Ironically, more BIPOCs are enlisting among the ranks of ICE and CBP opposing Antifa. Conservative millennials detest baizuo millennials most of all because we have spent the most time around them and know how they operate.

Nothing triggers a millennial baizuo more than talented people in their cohort succeeding on merit. That is why they hate JD Vance even more than Trump. He represents everything they could have been. JD rose from poverty and a broken home to ascend to Vice President. He has a loving family with a beautiful wife, three happy children, and another baby on the way. Without irony, they find him “weird”. This same group celebrated when Charlie Kirk was assassinated at the age of 31, having accomplished far more than any of them combined. Harden your heart, as they would cheer if you and your family were liquidated in their gulags for wrongthink.

The most vulnerable group for us to pray for is the children of millennial baizuos. While their fertility rate is low, the ones who have kids will be subjecting them to unprecedented gruesome psychological experiments. Through no fault of his own, Renee Good’s son will grow up an orphan at a social justice school under the custody of his mom’s activist partner. We must continue to show young people a happier life to pursue that transcends their parents’ red guard resentment, agitation, and socialism.

Mockery works well. Does any young person akshually want to become a White Dude for Harris like Jacob Frey, Pete Buttigeig, Will Stancil, Ezra Klein, Matty Yglesias, and the Pod Save America soys? Frey’s fake enjoyment of Somali food, Buttigeig’s purchase of black children to virtue signal to a voter bloc that he polls at 0% with, and the Will Stancil show will never not be funny.

