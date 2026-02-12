Minnesota Insurrection and East Dakota

What is really going on in Land of 10,000 Lakes? William Hunter Duncan is a proud born and raised Minnesotan with deep roots in the state. Today, he will share his perspectives on what comes next for his embattled home.
Transplants from leftist America and the third world taking over Minneapolis with fraud and domestic terror networks - Walz, Frey, Omar, Ellison, Floyd, Pretti, Good are all not from Minnesota
The 8 to 1 vote vouching system by Secretary of State Steve Simon
How Minnesota Nice devolved to naive suicidal empathy and baizuo kamikaze homicidal spite
Minnesota Republicans’ efforts to turn the tide of demoralization
Observations on the ground of ICE and anti-ICE activities - neighbors vs. n****rs
Does Minnesota need the Insurrection Act and Reconstruction? Did Trump TACO?
What happened with the assassination of State Senator Melissa Hortman
Why William won’t abandon his state and is digging in to save it
East Dakota and other rural red secession movements in CA, WA, OR, etc.
Should East Dakota secede from Minnesota?