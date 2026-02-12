Minnesota Insurrection and East Dakota

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Native Minnesotan William Hunter Duncan goes deep on the subversion of his state (57 min)
What is really going on in Land of 10,000 Lakes? William Hunter Duncan is a proud born and raised Minnesotan with deep roots in the state. Today, he will share his perspectives on what comes next for his embattled home.

  • Transplants from leftist America and the third world taking over Minneapolis with fraud and domestic terror networks - Walz, Frey, Omar, Ellison, Floyd, Pretti, Good are all not from Minnesota

  • The 8 to 1 vote vouching system by Secretary of State Steve Simon

  • How Minnesota Nice devolved to naive suicidal empathy and baizuo kamikaze homicidal spite

  • Minnesota Republicans’ efforts to turn the tide of demoralization

  • Observations on the ground of ICE and anti-ICE activities - neighbors vs. n****rs

  • Does Minnesota need the Insurrection Act and Reconstruction? Did Trump TACO?

  • What happened with the assassination of State Senator Melissa Hortman

  • Why William won’t abandon his state and is digging in to save it

  • East Dakota and other rural red secession movements in CA, WA, OR, etc.

Born on the Fourth of July
Why Minnesota?
Minnesota is otherwise not a State that stands out, of the fifty united States of America, at least not in the minds of most of my fellow Americans. At the top of “flyover country”, in the midwest, it would practically be forgotten by the coasts especially, except it seems the last few years to be at the vanguard of what feels sometimes like a new, 21st…
Born on the Fourth of July
The Insurrection Act for Minnesota
(Note to readers, an earlier version of this went out to paid subs only. Substack does not seem to allow re-setting that. Sorry for any confusion…
Born on the Fourth of July
The Hermit and the Republican Caucus
My most recent post, The Insurrection Act For Minnesota, was ill timed, Trump making some kind of deal the same day I published it. Instantly obsolete, I’m not sure what I accomplished; though, the insurrection keeps apace and I am quite confident this is a budding, urban insurgency, and will eventually be put down with overwhelming force or it will met…
Should East Dakota secede from Minnesota?

