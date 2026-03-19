How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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KurtOverley's avatar
KurtOverley
9h

Genius analysis from Yuri: "Terrible school district is liberal code word for too much diversity".

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1 reply by Yuri Bezmenov
Earl Camembert's avatar
Earl Camembert
9h

Do these people not realize that one day, if not already, their kids will use this newfangled gizmo called "Google" to look up their parents?

Can you imaging being the child who sees his/her mother, in print, essentially saying that you ruined your mother's life?

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