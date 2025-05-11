Comrades: Happy Mother’s Day!

Call your mothers. Tell them you love them. They are goddesses.

A mother’s love is infinite. I would be nothing without my mother. She gave me life, love, and toughness. She has always believed in telling it how it is to the people you care about. My mom was my first subscriber and is always giving no-BS feedback - most notably to be more positive.

I hope you all have a beautiful day with your mothers. The mom pill is the ultimate white pill. Now that I see how much Mrs. B does for Baby Yulia, I appreciate all mothers so much more. Many of my most dedicated readers are mothers - your children are lucky to have you! Mama bears will save the world.

This is our first Mother’s Day without my mother’s mother, who we lost last year: