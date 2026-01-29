Mr. Bezmenov Goes to Washington

Anon occupied government is ushering in the golden age, but the hour is late. Today, I will share observations of inspiration and demoralization from visiting our nation’s capital. As with previous travel guides, the audio will cover the photos below.

Part 1: DC’s golden age of patriots in control and knowing what time it is, anon/poaster occupied government, and March for Life

Part 2: Congress as a failed nursing home with subversive symbolism

Part 3: Highlights from The National Archives and National Gallery of Art - The Thinker and The Voyage of Life

Patriots in control and under construction

Demoralization on Capitol Hill and the surroounding area

National Archives and National Gallery of Art are underrated gems in the National Mall, especially The Thinker and Thomas Cole’s Voyage of Life:

For previous DC observations and other traavel guides:

