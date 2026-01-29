How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov
Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
Mr. Bezmenov Goes to Washington
0:00
-21:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Mr. Bezmenov Goes to Washington

What I noticed while visiting our nation's capital (20 photos, 20 min)
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
Jan 29, 2026
∙ Paid

Anon occupied government is ushering in the golden age, but the hour is late. Today, I will share observations of inspiration and demoralization from visiting our nation’s capital. As with previous travel guides, the audio will cover the photos below.

  • Part 1: DC’s golden age of patriots in control and knowing what time it is, anon/poaster occupied government, and March for Life

  • Part 2: Congress as a failed nursing home with subversive symbolism

  • Part 3: Highlights from The National Archives and National Gallery of Art - The Thinker and The Voyage of Life

Patriots in control and under construction

Demoralization on Capitol Hill and the surroounding area

National Archives and National Gallery of Art are underrated gems in the National Mall, especially The Thinker and Thomas Cole’s Voyage of Life:

For previous DC observations and other traavel guides:

How To Visit Washington DC

Yuri Bezmenov
·
July 10, 2025
How To Visit Washington DC

Comrades: Anon occupied government is ushering in the golden age. Today, I will share observations from visiting our nation’s capital. As with previous travel guides, the audio will describe the photos below.

Read full story

How To Usher in the Golden Age of America

Yuri Bezmenov
·
January 26, 2025
How To Usher in the Golden Age of America

Comrades: The Golden Age of America begins right now.

Read full story

How To Subvert the Spy Museum

Yuri Bezmenov
·
July 17, 2025
How To Subvert the Spy Museum

Comrades: The International Spy Museum is a monument to agitprop. Here are my findings from going deep cover within. As with previous travel guides, the audio will describe the photos below - transcripts available for paid subs.

Read full story

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Yuri Bezmenov · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture