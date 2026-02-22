He who controls the holidays controls the present. He who controls the present controls the past. He who controls the past controls the future.

George Washington was born on this day, February 22, 1732. Although America now celebrates Presidents’ Day on the third Monday of February because it falls between Lincoln (Feb 12) and Washington, the official name of Washington’s Birthday has never changed. It is one of five Federal Holidays established in the 1870s: Christmas, Thanksgiving, New Years, and Independence Day. These were the core American heritage holidays.

George Washington warned against multiculturalism in his legendary Farewell Address:

Citizens by birth or choice, of a common country, that country has a right to concentrate your affections. The name of American, which belongs to you, in your national capacity, must always exalt the just pride of Patriotism, more than any appellation derived from local discriminations.

In 1894, Congress recognized Labor Day to appease the trade unions after the Pullman Strikes. In 1938, Armistice Day commemorated the 20th anniversary of the 11/11/1918 end of World War I and was renamed to Veterans Day in 1954 following World War II. Memorial Day and Columbus Day were added in 1968. MLK Day started in 1983 and Juneteenth in 2021. Pride Month in June receives more attention than all of these newer holidays. Combined with Juneteenth, it is designed to demoralize the build up to Independence Day on July 4.

Holidays reflect a nation’s values. As America turns 250, its holiday calendar has expanded in the name of open borders, multiculturalism, and diversity. Leftist and fake conservatives increasingly ignore Christian holidays like Ash Wednesday, while making proclamations for Ramadan. George Washington delivered his farewell address in NYC. Today, the city’s school system has a million students representing every ethnicity on the planet. Reading and math scores continue to plummet. Yet the number of holidays and virtue signaling recognitions continues to grow.

Socialist Mayor Zohran has proposed a property tax hike to cover his record $127 billion budget. Based on annual revenue, NYC would be the 32nd largest corporation in America between NVIDIA and Goldman Sachs. The city has ~300,000 employees, which is near the top 10 with General Electric. New York state’s $260 billion budget does not include NYC and would be #12, between JP Morgan and Costco. These governments produce nothing, yet have a priceless monopoly on violence.

The largest NYC budget item is education at ~$50 billion. That equates to ~$40,000 per year per student in a school system where most can’t read or do math at grade level. It would be the 90th largest corporation by revenue between Nike and Deere. None of the commissars are ever held accountable for their failures as they pillage our wealth. The government and the welfare class it redistributes wealth to are far more destructive than corporations and the 1%.

The NYC school calendar does not even recognize Presidents Day. A teacher in the system told me that February is dedicated to Black History Month, while Presidents Day is subsumed into a full week off for “Midwinter Recess”. The average student wouldn’t be able to name more than 3 presidents and tell you anything about Washington, but knows more than 3 genders and intimate details of Harvey Milk’s life. NYC schools have 8 additional days off in 13 languages to accommodate various groups in its tower of babel.

September 23–24: Rosh Hashanah

October 2: Yom Kippur

October 13: Indigenous Peoples’ Day (not Columbus Day)

October 20: Diwali

February 17: Lunar New Year

March 20: Eid al-Fitr

NOTE: no school closure for Good Friday on April 3

May 27: Eid al-Adha

Walkouts: anytime the current thing demands

Students also are forced to recognize the following months:

January: Muslim Heritage Month

February: Black History Month

March: Women’s History Month

April: Arab American Heritage Month

May: Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

June: LGBTQ+ Pride Month

September: Hispanic Heritage Month

October: Hindu Heritage Month

November: Native American Heritage Month

The alphabet mafia has its own universe of ~50 holidays - here are the most absurd:

February 28: HIV Is Not A Crime Awareness Day

March 31: International Transgender Day of Visibility

April 18: Nonbinary Parents Day

May 22: Harvey Milk Day

June 26: Anniversary of U.S. Supreme Court legalizing marriage equality

June 30: Queer Youth of Faith Day

August 14: Gay Uncles Day

October 11: National Coming Out Day

Third Wednesday in October: International Pronouns Day

November 20: Transgender Day of Remembrance

In 2024, President Autopen recognized Transgender Day of Visibility over Easter. Teachers union president Randi Weingarten commands an army of 2 million commissars who vote blue. Although she is childless, she has prioritized LGBTQ+ curricula to all public school kids. During COVID, she shook down taxpayers for billions to reopen schools far later than other countries. Only 10% of Americans know who she is and no one voted for her. This is what democracy looks like.

We must reclaim America’s holidays. The only ones worth celebrating are those that all can celebrate. Don’t let the red guards and commissars control the calendar to demoralize us. Protect our history and heroes. Preserve statues and monuments for prosperity.