Comrades: I made my first speaking appearance at NatalCon last weekend. It was an epic gathering full of great patriots who love their families. Here are my remarks:

Good afternoon. It’s fantastic to be here with you all. Thank you Kevin and team for hosting us. This is the first time I am face doxxing to speak at a conference and I can think of no better place to do it. I have enjoyed becoming pen pals with many of you over the years and look forward to making new friends here.

Well comrades, clearly I am not an old Russian spy. I am not trans racial or trans living. The real Yuri was a KGB defector who gave a legendary speech about ideological subversion in 1984 and passed away in 1993. He tried to warn us about the demoralization from anti-human and anti-natal forces that have taken over our civilization since he spoke.

So who am I and why should we make arranged marriage great again?

I am the son and grandson of men who were subjected to struggle sessions during the Chinese Cultural Revolution. They escaped Communism and are forever grateful for America’s freedoms. But the struggle sessions followed us here. I have witnessed them in the belly of the beast: in the Ivy League, New York, and the tech industry.

Here’s a secret…