“Neighbor” is the new “comrade”. Bolshevik agitators are using the term neighbor to protect their illegal immigrant allies. In contrast, they smear their enemies with the worst possible slurs that they would cancel anyone else for uttering.

Minnesota provides many examples of this subversion. A Somali who just got off the plane from Mogadishu to participate in Learing Center fraud is a good “neighbor”. An African-American ICE officer who arrests illegals is a house n*****r. Communists hate nothing more than a minority who does not obey their communism.

Watch how leftists respond when a black ICE agent asks “Are you a man?” (hard R at 0:20 if you want to avoid the whistling):

Ironically, Baizuos like Renee Good and Alex Pretti choose to live in homogenous neighborhoods. They would never live next door to Somalis. AWFLs do not have real BIPOC friends or get to know their actual neighbors. Yet they put their bodies on the line to defend their “neighbors” against the ICE n****rs. Never in human history has there been such a lack of self awareness or self preservation. “Neighbors” Tim Walz, Jacob Frey, Keith Ellison, Ilhan Omar, Renee Good, Alex Pretti, George Floyd, and ~100,000 Somalians are all not from Minnesota and have destroyed the state.

If you build walls and checkpoints within Minneapolis to obstruct federal law enforcement, you are a “neighbor”. If you want walls and checkpoints at the border, you are a n*****.

Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan and her trans youth army who shoot up Christian schools are “neighbors”. Parents who protest grooming policies at school board shootings are n****rs.

Liam Ramos, whose illegal immigrant father and mother abandoned him, is a “neighbor”. So is the illegal who murdered Laken Riley. She is a n****er and it is racist to mention her or any victims of illegals.

Don Lemon and the activist mob that stormed a church are “neighbors”. They are doing what Jesus would have done and are exercising their First Amendment rights. The praying families and crying children from Minnesota are n****rs - Christofascists do not deserve any First Amendment rights.

Katanji Brown Jackson, who cheers anti-ICE virtue signaling at the Grammy Awards, is a “neighbor”. Clarence Thomas is a n****r. Biden nominated the former as his DEI hire and tried to torpedo the latter’s confirmation.

Bad Bunny is a stunning and brave American pop star “neighbor”, even though he is from Puerto Rico and hates America. Kid Rock, Charlie Kirk, and Turning Point are n*****rs. “The only thing stronger than hate is love”, say the people who celebrated Charlie’s death.

Every sanctuary city mayor labels all illegals as “neighbors” to obliterate the concept of citizenship. LA Mayor Karen Bass repeatedly states that she will defend all “Angelenos”. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu does the same for “Bostonians” and believes that all 8 billion humans on earth have a legal right to live in America. Zohran believes everyone in the world is a “New Yorker” who should bask in the warmth of collectivism.

Democrats maintain the same attitude towards n****rs today as they did in the 1870s. They lynched Derek Chauvin and tried to do the same to Daniel Penny, Kyle Rittenhouse, and the Covington Catholic kids. If they consider you a n****r instead of a neighbor, their suicidal empathy will turn into homicidal spite. Democrats want to do to this brave ICE agent what they did to runaway slaves. They will try to throw the entire administration in the gulag, should they ever take power again. Trump should give this patriot a medal for his cool professionalism and honor him with gallery seating at the State of the Union.

Great countersignaling to play an ICE commercial after the halftime show:

Full glossary on demoralized doublespeak from Abundance to Zohrantifada:

How To Coin a Term - 2025 Edition Yuri Bezmenov · July 20, 2025 Comrades: The left weaponizes language to make their bad ideas sound good. Once you see the real meanings of these words, you can’t unsee the propaganda and destruction they bring to our society. In last year’s edition of How to Coin a Term, I defined frequently used subversive terms. Today, I will update the glossary with the new Orwellian double-spea… Read full story

Rocket Mortgage had the worst Super Bowl commercial about neighbors - spot the many layers of subversion: