How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
21h

before someone runs for any official post (chief of police, firefighter, mayor, congress person etc) they should be tested on their knowledge of the constitution, the law, and their loyalty to their position/county/country. Anyone with double nationality, out. This also counts for presidents. If your loyalty is with any other than your own country, you cannot run for official positions. If you do not know the law that you should be upholding, you should not run. If you are in a house fire and refuse to be helped by a person of another skin colour you will burn to death. Just a reminder for all those that judge people by the teint of the skin. And for all those that protest removing of illegal immigrants, how many are you willing to host in your house? Excellent article.

And on top of that, giving to illegal immigrants what you do not give to legal immigrants, or even to citizens, is a serious wrong! For us who jumped the hoops, paid the fees, pay taxes, to see how illegal criminals are housed in luxury hotels, given cell phones, money, driver's licences... while we had to sign we would not ask the govt anything for 5 years, and we gladly did, because we are not profitors, this is a slap in the face. To see some former friends join this, is a jab in the heart.

Reply
Share
9 replies
Beverly De Soto's avatar
Beverly De Soto
21h

I worked briefly for the NYS Democrat party in the early 80s. It was the ONLY workplace I ever worked where I heard racial slurs directed at blacks.

Reply
Share
5 replies
46 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yuri Bezmenov · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture