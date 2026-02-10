Civil War 2: "Neighbors" vs. N****rs
"Neighbor" is the left's latest label to signal friend-enemy distinction
“Neighbor” is the new “comrade”. Bolshevik agitators are using the term neighbor to protect their illegal immigrant allies. In contrast, they smear their enemies with the worst possible slurs that they would cancel anyone else for uttering.
Minnesota provides many examples of this subversion. A Somali who just got off the plane from Mogadishu to participate in Learing Center fraud is a good “neighbor”. An African-American ICE officer who arrests illegals is a house n*****r. Communists hate nothing more than a minority who does not obey their communism.
Watch how leftists respond when a black ICE agent asks “Are you a man?” (hard R at 0:20 if you want to avoid the whistling):
Ironically, Baizuos like Renee Good and Alex Pretti choose to live in homogenous neighborhoods. They would never live next door to Somalis. AWFLs do not have real BIPOC friends or get to know their actual neighbors. Yet they put their bodies on the line to defend their “neighbors” against the ICE n****rs. Never in human history has there been such a lack of self awareness or self preservation. “Neighbors” Tim Walz, Jacob Frey, Keith Ellison, Ilhan Omar, Renee Good, Alex Pretti, George Floyd, and ~100,000 Somalians are all not from Minnesota and have destroyed the state.
If you build walls and checkpoints within Minneapolis to obstruct federal law enforcement, you are a “neighbor”. If you want walls and checkpoints at the border, you are a n*****.
Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan and her trans youth army who shoot up Christian schools are “neighbors”. Parents who protest grooming policies at school board shootings are n****rs.
Liam Ramos, whose illegal immigrant father and mother abandoned him, is a “neighbor”. So is the illegal who murdered Laken Riley. She is a n****er and it is racist to mention her or any victims of illegals.
Don Lemon and the activist mob that stormed a church are “neighbors”. They are doing what Jesus would have done and are exercising their First Amendment rights. The praying families and crying children from Minnesota are n****rs - Christofascists do not deserve any First Amendment rights.
Katanji Brown Jackson, who cheers anti-ICE virtue signaling at the Grammy Awards, is a “neighbor”. Clarence Thomas is a n****r. Biden nominated the former as his DEI hire and tried to torpedo the latter’s confirmation.
Bad Bunny is a stunning and brave American pop star “neighbor”, even though he is from Puerto Rico and hates America. Kid Rock, Charlie Kirk, and Turning Point are n*****rs. “The only thing stronger than hate is love”, say the people who celebrated Charlie’s death.
Every sanctuary city mayor labels all illegals as “neighbors” to obliterate the concept of citizenship. LA Mayor Karen Bass repeatedly states that she will defend all “Angelenos”. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu does the same for “Bostonians” and believes that all 8 billion humans on earth have a legal right to live in America. Zohran believes everyone in the world is a “New Yorker” who should bask in the warmth of collectivism.
Democrats maintain the same attitude towards n****rs today as they did in the 1870s. They lynched Derek Chauvin and tried to do the same to Daniel Penny, Kyle Rittenhouse, and the Covington Catholic kids. If they consider you a n****r instead of a neighbor, their suicidal empathy will turn into homicidal spite. Democrats want to do to this brave ICE agent what they did to runaway slaves. They will try to throw the entire administration in the gulag, should they ever take power again. Trump should give this patriot a medal for his cool professionalism and honor him with gallery seating at the State of the Union.
Great countersignaling to play an ICE commercial after the halftime show:
Full glossary on demoralized doublespeak from Abundance to Zohrantifada:
Rocket Mortgage had the worst Super Bowl commercial about neighbors - spot the many layers of subversion:
before someone runs for any official post (chief of police, firefighter, mayor, congress person etc) they should be tested on their knowledge of the constitution, the law, and their loyalty to their position/county/country. Anyone with double nationality, out. This also counts for presidents. If your loyalty is with any other than your own country, you cannot run for official positions. If you do not know the law that you should be upholding, you should not run. If you are in a house fire and refuse to be helped by a person of another skin colour you will burn to death. Just a reminder for all those that judge people by the teint of the skin. And for all those that protest removing of illegal immigrants, how many are you willing to host in your house? Excellent article.
And on top of that, giving to illegal immigrants what you do not give to legal immigrants, or even to citizens, is a serious wrong! For us who jumped the hoops, paid the fees, pay taxes, to see how illegal criminals are housed in luxury hotels, given cell phones, money, driver's licences... while we had to sign we would not ask the govt anything for 5 years, and we gladly did, because we are not profitors, this is a slap in the face. To see some former friends join this, is a jab in the heart.
I worked briefly for the NYS Democrat party in the early 80s. It was the ONLY workplace I ever worked where I heard racial slurs directed at blacks.