MetLife Stadium will be hosting 8 World Cup games this summer, including the final on July 19. It is located 5 miles west of NYC in New Jersey and seats 80,000. Since its opening in 2010, the New York Jets and Giants have shared it for 16 home games every NFL season. In 2014, Super Bowl XLVIII was played there. Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and The Rolling Stones have all sold out the stadium for concerts in recent years.

For all these major events, fans could park for $50 or take the NJ Transit train for $13. MetLife Stadium is surrounded by a moat of highways, swamps, and rivers that make walking impossible. Insane real estate developers also thought it would be a good idea to build the garish largest mall in the country, aptly named the American Dream, across the street. On a normal weekend, it is a bottleneck traffic nightmare. And now it is primed for disaster.

Two months before the World Cup begins, Democrat Governor Mikie Sherrill has announced that NJ Transit will charge $150 for a round trip train ride to MetLife stadium. That is 12x higher than the normal fare. She is going mask-off on “affordability” lies and government monopoly power in action - it’s ok when they do it! To add insult to injury, train ticket sales will be limited to 40,000 per game which is half of the capacity needed. There will also be no parking available to encourage force people to use public transit.

The Sopranos would be proud of the New Jersey government’s shakedown. Fans from around the world have already paid thousands of dollars for tickets, flights, and hotels. Now they will have to bend over for NJ Transit’s price gouging or scramble for Uber surge pricing. NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri claimed that it will cost an extra $48 million to operate for the 8 games. That equates to $6 million per game or $200,000 per train ride, which is absurd. Sherrill is blaming FIFA and trying to bully them into covering the costs. They are also a corrupt organization, but signed agreements many years ago and not at fault for this farce.

***Trigger warning for those who are claustrophobic or autistic about logistics.

One NJ Transit train carries ~1,500 passengers. The single track MetLife Stadium station runs every ~10 minutes for events, so its hourly capacity is ~10,000 people. That means each way it will take ~4 hours and ~30 trains to shuttle the 40,000 passengers who have been forced to use them. A soccer game only lasts 2 hours.

These poor fans will face a hellish gauntlet of choke points.

Step 1: Penn Station in NYC will turn into a sweaty sauna as they battle with commuters onto the underground platforms.

Step 2: Secaucus Junction in NJ is a kafka-esque maze to navigate the transfer to the stadium line.

Step 3: Squeeze with the herd through security and ticketing checkpoints to get into the stadium.

Step 4: Wait in lines to go to the bathroom and buy $20 beers to drown your sorrows.

Step 5: Watch 22 men kick a ball around for 90 minutes.

Step 6: The real mayhem will begin when the match is over and everyone leaves at the same time.

People are going to get hurt. The heat, crowds, alcohol, confusion, and incompetence will create a toxic stew for mayhem. Soccer’s history is full of incidents where stressed mobs crushed victims with lethal stampedes. What should be a fun memory will turn into PTSD for many. Especially the kids.

I implore the authorities to find a solution to this impending fiasco. Thousands of people work for the government to handle logistics for massive events like this. Pray that they do their jobs right to protect the fans.

I am one of the few people in the world who can say that they attended the 2024 Copa America at MetLife Stadium, 2018 World Cup in Russia, 1994 World Cup in America, and has used NJ Transit for decades. Here is my lived experience. The Russian subway system puts America’s trains to shame. When they hosted the World Cup, their clean and efficient public transport was free for fans. The high speed rail from Moscow to St. Petersburg was far superior to Amtrak Acela. Everyone was pleasant and not trying to scam or price gouge the visitors.

Last summer’s 2025 Copa America was a preview for this summer’s world cup. While they did not charge extra, the trains were a mess. Many confused fans got lost in the bottlenecks I detailed above. NJ Transit has a $3.2 billion operating budget for 2026. 31% of revenue is from customer fares and the rest is subsidized by the government via taxpayers. Their trains are routinely delayed and frequently cancelled. Fare hikes far outpace inflation, while service quality has declined. Same pattern as every blue state death spiral.

Our country has fallen so far from the glory of the 1994 World Cup. Yuri Sr. took me and we had a blast without breaking the bank. That experience has been taken away for all but the wealthiest families. How many young boys and girls will miss an event that gives them memories for life? because of short sighted greedy globalist bureaucrats? Why has the beautiful game and our beautiful world become so ugly?

For more on the previous World Cup and Euro tournaments: