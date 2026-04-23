How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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Harald Gormsson's avatar
Harald Gormsson
13hEdited

“Thousands of people work for the government to handle logistics for massive events like this. Pray that they do their jobs right to protect the fans.”

Based on what you have written here and my own experiences with “mature bureaucratic systems”, it is more likely that NJ Transit has thousands of people who PRETEND to handle logistics and darn few actual workers.

That picture of Governor Sherrill (I presume anyway) in a bright pink pantsuit in front a bus she had surely never ridden outside of a photo op, tells me not to look for help from her.

Security alone will be a nightmare, as will arranging for rapid access for Fire Department and EMS units. If state and local agencies have not done so already, they should open police, fire and EMS facilities in the transit centers and at the stadium.

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Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
13h

You might as well call this "tax gouging". The government is gouging taxpayers outrageously through its out-of-control spending. They do this to try to make up for their egregious disregard for fiduciary responsibility.

Actually I think the Sopranos would be envious because they didn't have the force of law behind them.

When the government spends beyond its means, it’s the taxpayers who will pay, either through direct taxation, or debt, or inflation and a lower standard of living. This is just one example.

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